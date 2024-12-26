National Football League
Pete Carroll reportedly eyeing return to coaching, targeting Bears
Published Dec. 26, 2024 2:01 p.m. ET

Pete Carroll is looking to make a return to the sideline and even has a possible destination in mind.

The former Seattle Seahawks coach has shown interest in the Chicago Bears' vacancy for 2025, ESPN reported

It's unclear if the Bears have a reciprocating interest in Carroll. After Chicago fired Matt Eberflus on Nov. 29, it was reported that the Bears were seeking a "leader of men" type of head coach. Wide receiver DJ Moore even said that general manager Ryan Poles told him that was the case.

Carroll has been an effective leader at both the professional and college levels over his career. In fact, he's just one of three head coaches to win a national championship and a Super Bowl. In his most recent coaching gig, Carroll helped transform the Seahawks into one of the best teams in the league, coaching them to the playoffs 10 times over his 14 seasons in Seattle. Overall, he went 137-89-1 and guided the Seahawks to two Super Bowls and one title. 

Bill Belichick also reportedly checked in with the Bears before taking the North Carolina job. ESPN previously reported that Chicago will most likely look for an offensive-minded head coach. With Belichick out of the picture, Carroll is the most accomplished coach on the market, but he might have some similar obstacles for Chicago. Like Belichick, Carroll has a defensive background, and he's even older than the former Patriots coach. Carroll will turn 74 just weeks into the 2025 season. 

Whether the Bears have interest or not, Carroll has now made it known that he'd like to return to coaching, although he hasn't spoken to any teams yet, ESPN reported. In addition to the Bears, the New Orleans Saints and New York Jets also have head coaching vacancies. Of course, other teams could join that mix when the season ends. Carroll coached the Jets for a season in 1994.

Surprised the Bears are having another poor season?

If Carroll is hired by a team this offseason, he'd become the oldest head coach in NFL history. Romeo Crennel set the record at 73 when he became the Houston Texans' interim coach during the 2020 season. 

The Bears are in the midst of a nine-game losing streak, including all three of their games since interim coach Thomas Brown took over for Eberflus. The 4-11 Bears take on the Seahawks, Carroll's former team, on Thursday night. 

