Mahomes' dad: Patrick 'wholeheartedly thought' Bears would draft him
3 hours ago

How close was Patrick Mahomes to being a member of the Chicago Bears?

If you ask his father Patrick Sr., not only did his son believe he was going to be a member of the Bears, but he wanted to be there as well.

Mahomes’ father appeared on "The Perkins & Spiegel Show" on WSCR 670 The Score on Monday morning and revealed that the Bears informed his son that they were going to draft him with the No. 3 selection in the 2017 NFL Draft.

"He wholeheartedly thought it because they told him," Mahomes Sr. said. "Once they traded up and got Mitch [Trubisky], it kind of hurt him. It really did."

The Bears opted to send four picks to the San Francisco 49ers in order to move up one spot and select Trubisky with the No. 2 pick.

Trubisky spent four seasons in Chicago from 2017-20, where he posted a 29-21 record as a starter, while totaling 10,609 passing yards, 64 touchdowns and 37 interceptions. He signed a one-year deal to back up Josh Allen in Buffalo in 2021, and then moved on to the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he started five games under center for Mike Tomlin’s team this past season.

Meanwhile, Mahomes, who led the Chiefs to a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, is now set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII in Arizona (Feb. 12, 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App).

This marks Mahomes’ third Super Bowl appearance in six NFL seasons. He has led the Chiefs to five consecutive AFC Championship Games and was named the NFL MVP back in 2018, as well as the MVP of Super Bowl LIV.

"In the end, when they passed and went with Mitch, he was fortunate enough to end up with Andy Reid," Mahomes Sr. said. "It just all worked out."

