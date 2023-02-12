National Football League
Patrick Mahomes returns to Super Bowl after hurting ankle in first half
National Football League

Patrick Mahomes returns to Super Bowl after hurting ankle in first half

2 hours ago

Patrick Mahomes might have re-aggravated his right ankle sprain late in the first half of Super Bowl LVII. He returned to the field to begin the second half.

The Chiefs quarterback came up limping after a third-down scramble late in the first half. Mahomes stayed down for longer than usual before getting up and clearly favoring his right ankle. 

Mahomes limped to the Chiefs' sideline and sat on the bench, grimacing at first. He spoke with coach Andy Reid and tried to walk off the injury on the sideline. He was able to jog to the locker room at halftime, but did not appear to run with his usual gait.

The Eagles led 24-14 at the break.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mahomes originally suffered the injury during the Chiefs' AFC divisional round victory over Jacksonville, and the injury clearly bothered him in the AFC Championship Game.

Mahomes had a solid first half, completing 8 of 13 passes for 89 yards with a touchdown and adding 11 yards on the ground. However, the Eagles have kept the MVP off the field for the most part, holding the ball for more than 21 of the first 30 minutes.

FOX Sports NFL reporter Erin Andrews reported during the broadcast that Mahomes told teammates he was fine.

FOX Sports injury expert Dr. Matt Provencher had this to say about Mahomes' ankle:

"The injury appeared to be similar to the original high-ankle sprain he sustained in the divisional playoffs.  He was certainly in pain, and visibly limping off the field. I expect to see Mahomes come back for the second half after taping and treatment in the locker room.

"Keep in mind that the Super Bowl halftime is 29 minutes long and Mahomes will need to keep the ankle limber and minimize swelling. His mobility will be affected to some extent, as well as his ability to throw deep, given that it is his back leg."

You can watch the remainder of the game on FOX and the FOX Sports App.

Read more:

Top stories from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Kansas City Chiefs
Philadelphia Eagles
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Patrick Mahomes wins Super Bowl MVP in Chiefs' comeback over Eagles
National Football League

Patrick Mahomes wins Super Bowl MVP in Chiefs' comeback over Eagles

5 mins ago
Super Bowl 2023 odds: Live betting file, prop results; Hurts, Kelce cash bets
National Football League

Super Bowl 2023 odds: Live betting file, prop results; Hurts, Kelce cash bets

7 mins ago
Super Bowl 2024 odds: Chiefs open as favorites to win Super Bowl LVIII
National Football League

Super Bowl 2024 odds: Chiefs open as favorites to win Super Bowl LVIII

7 mins ago
Super Bowl 2023 highlights: Chiefs defeat Eagles 38-35, win Super Bowl LVII
National Football League

Super Bowl 2023 highlights: Chiefs defeat Eagles 38-35, win Super Bowl LVII

44 mins ago
Super Bowl 2023: Best commercials from Chiefs vs. Eagles on FOX
National Football League

Super Bowl 2023: Best commercials from Chiefs vs. Eagles on FOX

51 mins ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Super Bowl 2023 Super Bowl 2023NFL Playoff Schedule NFL Playoff ScheduleDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500NBA Trade Deadline Image NBA Trade DeadlineCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsNBA All-Star Game Image NBA All-Star GameSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes