Panthers' Jim Caldwell: 'I don't plan on being a head coach'
1 hour ago

Former Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions head coach Jim Caldwell recently joined the Carolina Panthers as a senior assistant, and he plans on staying in such a position moving forward.

Caldwell, who interviewed for the Panthers and Denver Broncos' head-coaching positions, told ESPN on Tuesday that he's focused on his current position and has no plans to be an NFL head coach again.

"Right now, the only job that I'm concerned about is the job I do here, right here and now," the 68-year-old Caldwell said. "I'm not worried about the future or anything else. I don't plan on being a head coach from this point forward."

Carolina ultimately hired Frank Reich to be its head coach after Indianapolis fired him in November. Denver acquired and hired Sean Payton from the New Orleans Saints to be its head coach.

Reich went 40-33-1 as the Colts' head coach with a different Week 1 quarterback in each of his five seasons at the helm (2018-22): Andrew Luck, Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan. Ironically, the Panthers started three quarterbacks this past season: Baker Mayfield, P.J. Walker and Sam Darnold.

Caldwell coached Indianapolis from 2009-11, where he racked up a 26-22 record including back-to-back playoff appearances before Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning missed the 2011 season due to a neck injury – which was the impetus for a 2-14 season. He was fired after the 2011 season.

Three years later, Caldwell took the wheel in Detroit, where he coached from 2014-17. Caldwell racked up a 36-28 record with the Lions while making the playoffs twice. He was fired after the 2017 season. Caldwell most recently served as the Miami Dolphins assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach in 2019. 

As for the present, Caldwell is "happy" that Reich wanted him on Carolina's coaching staff.

"When I didn't get a head-coaching job, I immediately sort of changed the plan in terms of what I was looking for next," Caldwell said. "I knew I was at the stage where I wanted to be back in the building somewhere.

"And so, I did have some opportunities to kind of look at, and I was happy when Frank called."

The Panthers went 7-10 last season, good for second in the NFC South.

