National Football League
Packers reportedly hiring Boston College coach Jeff Hafley as new defensive coordinator
National Football League

Packers reportedly hiring Boston College coach Jeff Hafley as new defensive coordinator

Updated Jan. 31, 2024 7:37 p.m. ET

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly hiring former Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley to their defensive coordinator position. 

Hafley, who latched on with the Eagles in 2020, guided his troupe to three Bowl-eligible seasons in four years. The 44-year-old spent one season as Ohio State's co-defensive coordinator before becoming Boston College's head coach. He has eight years of experience in the NFL coaching ranks, serving as the defensive backs coach for Cleveland and San Francisco in the 2010s. 

Green Bay finished ninth against the pass (206.8 yards allowed per game), 28th against the run (128.3) and 17th (335.1) in total defense last season.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

ADVERTISEMENT
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Green Bay Packers
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2024 Super Bowl LVIII proposal odds: Will Travis Kelce fill blank space on Taylor Swift's finger?

2024 Super Bowl LVIII proposal odds: Will Travis Kelce fill blank space on Taylor Swift's finger?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College Basketball
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Super Bowl LVIII Image Super Bowl LVIIINFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image PodcastsDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes