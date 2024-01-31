Packers reportedly hiring Boston College coach Jeff Hafley as new defensive coordinator
The Green Bay Packers are reportedly hiring former Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley to their defensive coordinator position.
Hafley, who latched on with the Eagles in 2020, guided his troupe to three Bowl-eligible seasons in four years. The 44-year-old spent one season as Ohio State's co-defensive coordinator before becoming Boston College's head coach. He has eight years of experience in the NFL coaching ranks, serving as the defensive backs coach for Cleveland and San Francisco in the 2010s.
Green Bay finished ninth against the pass (206.8 yards allowed per game), 28th against the run (128.3) and 17th (335.1) in total defense last season.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
Tom Brady: 'The fire burns' in Bill Belichick to continue coaching
2024 Super Bowl LVIII odds: Coin toss prop lines, betting history
Chiefs to test Super Bowl trend, opting to wear home jerseys against 49ers
-
Lions won't have an easy road in 2024. But Ben Johnson's return helps a great deal
Jared Goff 'would love' to sign contract extension with Lions this offseason
Early 49ers-Chiefs 2024 NFL Super Bowl LVIII best bets
-
2024 NFL playoff bracket: Updated schedule, picture, Super Bowl matchup
Las Vegas is driving Super Bowl ticket prices to record levels
2024 Super Bowl LVIII odds: Bettor wagers $1 million on 49ers moneyline
2024 Super Bowl LVIII proposal odds: Will Travis Kelce fill blank space on Taylor Swift's finger?
-
Tom Brady: 'The fire burns' in Bill Belichick to continue coaching
2024 Super Bowl LVIII odds: Coin toss prop lines, betting history
Chiefs to test Super Bowl trend, opting to wear home jerseys against 49ers
-
Lions won't have an easy road in 2024. But Ben Johnson's return helps a great deal
Jared Goff 'would love' to sign contract extension with Lions this offseason
Early 49ers-Chiefs 2024 NFL Super Bowl LVIII best bets
-
2024 NFL playoff bracket: Updated schedule, picture, Super Bowl matchup
Las Vegas is driving Super Bowl ticket prices to record levels
2024 Super Bowl LVIII odds: Bettor wagers $1 million on 49ers moneyline