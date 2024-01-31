National Football League Packers reportedly hiring Boston College coach Jeff Hafley as new defensive coordinator Updated Jan. 31, 2024 7:37 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly hiring former Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley to their defensive coordinator position.

Hafley, who latched on with the Eagles in 2020, guided his troupe to three Bowl-eligible seasons in four years. The 44-year-old spent one season as Ohio State's co-defensive coordinator before becoming Boston College's head coach. He has eight years of experience in the NFL coaching ranks, serving as the defensive backs coach for Cleveland and San Francisco in the 2010s.

Green Bay finished ninth against the pass (206.8 yards allowed per game), 28th against the run (128.3) and 17th (335.1) in total defense last season.

