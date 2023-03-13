National Football League OL Ben Powers expected to sign with Denver Broncos Published Mar. 13, 2023 2:03 p.m. EDT share facebook twitter reddit link

Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Ben Powers is expected to sign a four-year deal with the Denver Broncos for $52 million, including $28.6 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network.

The 26-year-old lineman has played both left and right guard in his four seasons with Baltimore and ranks No. 41 on the FOX Sports top 50 free agents list.

Powers is one of 22 Ravens free agents this off-season. The team's main focus is star QB Lamar Jackson, who received the non-exclusive franchise tag from Baltimore last week. The Ravens have 10 draft picks, including the 22nd overall selection, in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Ravens selected Powers out of Oklahoma in the fourth round of the 2019 draft.

