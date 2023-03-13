National Football League
National Football League

OL Ben Powers expected to sign with Denver Broncos

Published Mar. 13, 2023 2:03 p.m. EDT

Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Ben Powers is expected to sign a four-year deal with the Denver Broncos for $52 million, including $28.6 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network.

The 26-year-old lineman has played both left and right guard in his four seasons with Baltimore and ranks No. 41 on the FOX Sports top 50 free agents list

Powers is one of 22 Ravens free agents this off-season. The team's main focus is star QB Lamar Jackson, who received the non-exclusive franchise tag from Baltimore last week. The Ravens have 10 draft picks, including the 22nd overall selection, in the 2023 NFL Draft. 

The Ravens selected Powers out of Oklahoma in the fourth round of the 2019 draft.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top stories from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Denver Broncos
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 NCAA Championship: Every team's odds, favorites to win March Madness
2023 NCAA Championship: Every team's odds, favorites to win March Madness
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes