NFL odds Week 8: How to bet Steelers-Eagles, pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers (2-5) face the red-hot Philadelphia Eagles (6-0) in an in-state rivalry in Week 8.

The Steelers come into this game off a 16-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins , while the Eagles are well rested after a bye week.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Sunday's matchup between the Steelers and Eagles — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and a pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Steelers at Eagles (10 a.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Eagles -10.5 (Eagles favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Steelers cover)

Moneyline: Eagles -500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Steelers +333 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $43.30 total)

Total scoring over/under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Are Eagles on Bills and Chiefs level? LeSean McCoy explains that the Philadelphia Eagles are on the same level of play as the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills.

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

Kenny Pickett has the weapons but no offensive line to give him time to get the ball to his playmakers. That’s trouble against the Eagles, who rank fourth in the NFL in pressure rate while only ranking league-average in blitzing (17th).

Generating pressure without blitzing has enabled Philly's cornerbacks to dominate, as Darius Slay and James Bradberry have graded out as the 13th and 16th best cornerbacks in the NFL, per Pro Football Focus.

The Eagles also rank No. 1 in turnover margin (+12) and are the only team that has yet to fumble this season. Are they due for some regression against a ball-hawking defense that unfortunately dropped four interceptions against Tua on Sunday night?

The Steelers are 3-1 against the spread (ATS) this season as an underdog of at least seven with two outright wins (Cincinnati, Tampa) in that spot.

The Eagles make a solid teaser leg, taking them down to a field goal, but Pittsburgh should be live to cover the double-digit spread. The only good defense the Eagles have faced was the Cowboys; Philly was held to 268 yards and 3.9 ypp, and benefited from three Cooper Rush interceptions.

Of course, Kenny Pickett has thrown seven interceptions in four appearances so far, but I'll take the points.

PICK: Steelers (+10 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 10 points (or win outright)

