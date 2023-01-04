NFL odds Week 18: How to bet Vikings-Bears
The Minnesota Vikings are heading to Illinois to square off against the Chicago Bears in a Week 18 NFL matchup.
The Vikings were defeated in Week 17 by the Green Bay Packers, while the Bears were taken down by the Detroit Lions in their weekend matchup. Chicago will also be without starting quarterback Justin Fields, who is out for the final game of the season with a sore hip.
Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Vikings-Bears game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):
Vikings at Bears (1 p.m. ET Sunday on FOX)
Point spread: Vikings -2.5 (Vikings favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Bears cover)
Moneyline: Vikings -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Bears +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined
Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich:
With Fields out, how is Chicago going to score?
Fields was the brains and heartbeat of the Bears’ top-heavy offense and his natural ability to make something out of nothing will be desperately missed. He frequently put his team in incredible positions to throw points on the scoreboard thanks to big plays from his arm and legs.
But Fields is out this Sunday.
Head coach Matt Eberflus officially ruled the former Ohio State Buckeye out with a hip injury suffered last weekend in Detroit. And it makes total sense because Chicago should be more concerned with securing a top-two pick in the upcoming draft than further risking Fields’ health.
With Nathan Peterman at quarterback, this is simple.
PICK: Bears Under 17 points (-110 at FOX Bet)
