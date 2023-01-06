National Football League
NFL odds Week 18: How to bet Panthers-Saints
4 hours ago

The Carolina Panthers square off against the New Orleans Saints in a Week 18 NFL matchup. 

The Panthers were defeated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 17, while the Saints were victorious against the Philadelphia Eagles in their weekend matchup. 

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Panthers-Saints game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Panthers at Saints (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Saints -3.5 (Saints favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)
Moneyline: Saints -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.64 total); Panthers +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

The toughest part of a Week 18 game where both teams are eliminated from the playoffs is determining which side will care more. Which team will have players looking towards the future, and which team has players present for the moment? For this matchup, I predict that the Panthers will be the team focused on the present while the Saints look ahead to the future.

The Saints coaching staff, and players under contract for 2023, know they will be returning for next season. Veteran players who are dinged up could sit. Younger players the staff wants to evaluate might see playing time.

Interim coach Steve Wilks is coaching to keep his job amid reports that the Panthers are already looking toward other options for next season. Carolina has played inspired ball under him, climbing out of the basement of the NFC South before the Bucs took over the fourth quarter last weekend to clinch the division for themselves. 

The Panthers players will be ready to give it their all for one last game.

PICK: Panthers (+3.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 3.5 points (or win outright)

