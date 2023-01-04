National Football League NFL odds Week 18: How to bet Giants-Eagles 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) will wrap up the NFC's No. 1 seed with a win or tie against the rival New York Giants on Sunday.

New York (9-6-1) has clinched the No. 6 seed, which will not be affected by Sunday's NFL result.

The Eagles lead the all-time series 90-87-2, winning the past two games and 10 of the past 12. Philadelphia won at New York 48-22 on Dec. 11.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Giants-Eagles game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Giants at Eagles (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Eagles -14 (Eagles favored to win by more than 14 points, otherwise Giants cover)

Moneyline: Eagles -909 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.10 total); Giants +500 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Eagles are in trouble of losing the No. 1 seed, with or without Jalen Hurts

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

The number has ballooned out to 14 on the news that Jalen Hurts is likely to return from injury and start for the Eagles, who need a win to lock up home-field advantage in the NFC.

The Giants have already locked in the No. 6 seed, so they really have nothing to play for, and it’s realistic to assume that Saquon Barkley will sit.

This game has the makings of the Jags-Texans from last week. That game meant nothing to Jacksonville, but Doug Pederson said he would play its starters and did. Then, up 27-0, they were pulled.

What’s the point of the Giants playing Daniel Jones much after the first quarter against a team that leads the NFL in sacks? Jones plays behind an average offensive line, and the Eagles are chasing the NFL sack record.

I can’t lay 14 with the Eagles here, but at the same time, taking the Giants is nearly impossible. The most likely game scenario here is that the Eagles take a two or three-touchdown lead, and it’s all backups on both sides in the fourth quarter.

PICK: Over 42.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

