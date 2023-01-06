NFL odds Week 18: How to bet Cardinals-49ers
The Arizona Cardinals head to California to square off against the San Francisco 49ers in a Week 18 NFL matchup.
The Cardinals were defeated in Week 17 by the Atlanta Falcons, while the 49ers were victorious in a shootout with the Las Vegas Raiders in their weekend matchup.
Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Cardinals-49ers game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):
RELATED: Week 18 lines
Cardinals at 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)
Point spread: 49ers -14 (49ers favored to win by more than 14 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)
Moneyline: 49ers -1000 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11 total); Cardinals +550 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $65 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined
Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz:
History will tell you that this is not a spot to take the favorite in the final week of the season.
A team with nothing to play for, Arizona, has covered 65% of games against a team that needs to win, San Francisco. However, Arizona is starting a third-string quarterback and will be without Deandre Hopkins. On the other side, the Niners are coming off their worst defensive game of the season.
San Francisco's defense will bounce back against this poor AZ offense. The 49ers are still playing for the top-2 seed, and their effort this weekend will show that.
I’m rolling with the Niners to cover the full game.
PICK: Niners (-14 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 14 points
