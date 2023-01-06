National Football League
NFL odds Week 18: How to bet Cardinals-49ers
National Football League

NFL odds Week 18: How to bet Cardinals-49ers

1 hour ago

The Arizona Cardinals head to California to square off against the San Francisco 49ers in a Week 18 NFL matchup. 

The Cardinals were defeated in Week 17 by the Atlanta Falcons, while the 49ers were victorious in a shootout with the Las Vegas Raiders in their weekend matchup. 

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Cardinals-49ers game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

RELATED: Week 18 lines

Cardinals at 49ers (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: 49ers -14 (49ers favored to win by more than 14 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)
Moneyline: 49ers -1000 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11 total); Cardinals +550 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $65 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 9:25 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Arizona Cardinals
ARI
San Francisco 49ers
SF

Tom Brady will play vs. Falcons despite Bucs being locked into 4-seed in NFC

Tom Brady will play vs. Falcons despite Bucs being locked into 4-seed in NFC
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are locked in to the fourth seed in the NFC playoffs but according to head coach Todd Bowles they will still play all their starters on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe decide if playing their starters is a smart move for the playoff bound Buccaneers.

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

History will tell you that this is not a spot to take the favorite in the final week of the season. 

A team with nothing to play for, Arizona, has covered 65% of games against a team that needs to win, San Francisco. However, Arizona is starting a third-string quarterback and will be without Deandre Hopkins. On the other side, the Niners are coming off their worst defensive game of the season. 

San Francisco's defense will bounce back against this poor AZ offense. The 49ers are still playing for the top-2 seed, and their effort this weekend will show that. 

I’m rolling with the Niners to cover the full game.  

PICK: Niners (-14 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 14 points

Are you ready to make an NFL bet? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
J.J. Watt set to retire as all-time great after he 'changed the game' on, off the field
National Football League

J.J. Watt set to retire as all-time great after he 'changed the game' on, off the field

21 mins ago
Seahawks have eyes on playoffs, but Rams hoping to play spoiler
National Football League

Seahawks have eyes on playoffs, but Rams hoping to play spoiler

1 hour ago
2022 NFL playoff picture: Which teams are in, who's still in the hunt
National Football League

2022 NFL playoff picture: Which teams are in, who's still in the hunt

1 hour ago
Rodgers, Lawrence, Jones among NFL QBs 'under duress' in Week 18
National Football League

Rodgers, Lawrence, Jones among NFL QBs 'under duress' in Week 18

2 hours ago
NFL odds Week 18: Best bets for Titans-Jaguars, Seahawks-Rams, Colts-Texans
National Football League

NFL odds Week 18: Best bets for Titans-Jaguars, Seahawks-Rams, Colts-Texans

2 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Bowl Games Schedule Bowl Games ScheduleNFL Playoff Picture NFL Playoff PictureCollege Football Bowl Game Odds & Predictions Image Bowl Game Predictions & OddsNBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsCollege Football Transfer Portal Image College Football Transfer PortalSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes