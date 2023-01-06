National Football League NFL odds Week 18: How to bet Buccaneers-Falcons 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head to Georgia to square off against the Atlanta Falcons in a Week 18 NFL matchup.

The Buccaneers wrapped up the NFC South by beating the Carolina Panthers in Week 17, while the Falcons defeated the Arizona Cardinals in their weekend matchup.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Buccaneers-Falcons game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Buccaneers at Falcons (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Falcons -4.5 (Falcons favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Buccaneers cover)

Moneyline: Falcons -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Buccaneers +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

The Bucs won the NFC South with a victory over the Panthers last weekend and are locked into the 4-seed for the playoffs. Teams in the Bucs' situation have routinely sat their starters to prepare for the following weekend of playoff action. However, nothing about Tom Brady is routine.

Tom Brady has always played in the preseason when other starters sat. Brady has always played in situations where Week 18 doesn’t matter. He loves playing football. He also knows his squad played their best football of the season in the fourth quarter against Carolina in Week 17. Another excellent half of football going into Wild Card weekend provides great momentum.

I think the Bucs will play their starters for at least a half, so I'm taking them to cover the first half.

PICK: Bucs +2.5 1st half at FOX Bet

