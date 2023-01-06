National Football League
NFL odds Week 18: How to bet Buccaneers-Falcons
National Football League

NFL odds Week 18: How to bet Buccaneers-Falcons

3 hours ago

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers head to Georgia to square off against the Atlanta Falcons in a Week 18 NFL matchup.

The Buccaneers wrapped up the NFC South by beating the Carolina Panthers in Week 17, while the Falcons defeated the Arizona Cardinals in their weekend matchup. 

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Buccaneers-Falcons game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

RELATED: Week 18 lines

Buccaneers at Falcons (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Falcons -4.5 (Falcons favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Buccaneers cover)
Moneyline: Falcons -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Buccaneers +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB
Atlanta Falcons
ATL

Why Aaron Rodgers could be a fit with Titans next season

Why Aaron Rodgers could be a fit with Titans next season
Aaron Rodgers is set to take on the Detroit Lions in Week 18 for the final NFC playoff spot. However, he once again, said that his future is uncertain after this season. Colin Cowherd makes a case for the Green Bay Packers QB to play in Nashville for the Tennessee Titans next season.

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

The Bucs won the NFC South with a victory over the Panthers last weekend and are locked into the 4-seed for the playoffs. Teams in the Bucs' situation have routinely sat their starters to prepare for the following weekend of playoff action. However, nothing about Tom Brady is routine. 

Tom Brady has always played in the preseason when other starters sat. Brady has always played in situations where Week 18 doesn’t matter. He loves playing football. He also knows his squad played their best football of the season in the fourth quarter against Carolina in Week 17. Another excellent half of football going into Wild Card weekend provides great momentum. 

I think the Bucs will play their starters for at least a half, so I'm taking them to cover the first half.

PICK: Bucs +2.5 1st half at FOX Bet

Are you ready to make an NFL bet? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
J.J. Watt set to retire as all-time great after he 'changed the game' on, off the field
National Football League

J.J. Watt set to retire as all-time great after he 'changed the game' on, off the field

21 mins ago
Seahawks have eyes on playoffs, but Rams hoping to play spoiler
National Football League

Seahawks have eyes on playoffs, but Rams hoping to play spoiler

1 hour ago
2022 NFL playoff picture: Which teams are in, who's still in the hunt
National Football League

2022 NFL playoff picture: Which teams are in, who's still in the hunt

1 hour ago
NFL odds Week 18: How to bet Cardinals-49ers
National Football League

NFL odds Week 18: How to bet Cardinals-49ers

1 hour ago
Rodgers, Lawrence, Jones among NFL QBs 'under duress' in Week 18
National Football League

Rodgers, Lawrence, Jones among NFL QBs 'under duress' in Week 18

2 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Bowl Games Schedule Bowl Games ScheduleNFL Playoff Picture NFL Playoff PictureCollege Football Bowl Game Odds & Predictions Image Bowl Game Predictions & OddsNBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsCollege Football Transfer Portal Image College Football Transfer PortalSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes