NFL odds Week 18: Opening lines

The NFL wraps up the regular season with all interdivisional contests Sunday, with some outcomes affecting who makes the postseason and who begins the offseason.

Here is everything you need to know about NFL odds for Week 18 — the point spread, moneyline and total scoring over/under (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet). NOTE: Some game times and dates will change this week.

UPCOMING GAMES

New Orleans Saints @ Atlanta Falcons (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Saints -4.5 (Saints favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Falcons cover)
Moneyline: Saints -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Falcons +175 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 40 points scored by both teams combined

New York Jets @ Buffalo Bills (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Bills -17 (Bills favored to win by more than 17 points, otherwise Jets cover)
Moneyline: Bills -1600 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.63 total); Jets +900 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $100 total)
Total scoring over/under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Cincinnati Bengals @ Cleveland Browns (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Line currently not available
Moneyline: Line currently not available
Total scoring over/under: Line currently not available

Green Bay Packers @ Detroit Lions (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Line currently not available
Moneyline: Line currently not available
Total scoring over/under: Line currently not available

New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Patriots -5.5 (Patriots favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Dolphins cover)
Moneyline: Patriots -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Dolphins +210 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)
Total scoring over/under: 40 points scored by both teams combined

Chicago Bears @ Minnesota Vikings (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Vikings -3.5 (Vikings favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Bears cover)
Moneyline: Vikings -188 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.32 total); Bears +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring over/under: 44 points scored by both teams combined

Washington Football Team @ New York Giants (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: WFT -6.5 (WFT favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Giants cover)
Moneyline: WFT -275 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.64 total); Giants +230 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $33 total)
Total scoring over/under: 38.5 points scored by both teams combined

Dallas Cowboys @ Philadelphia Eagles (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Line currently not available
Moneyline: Line currently not available
Total scoring over/under: Line currently not available

Carolina Panthers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Buccaneers -9.5 (Buccaneers favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)
Moneyline: Buccaneers -450 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.22 total); Panthers +320 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $42 total)
Total scoring over/under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Indianapolis Colts @ Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Line currently not available
Moneyline: Line currently not available
Total scoring over/under: Line currently not available

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Baltimore Ravens (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Ravens -5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 5 points, otherwise Steelers cover)
Moneyline: Ravens -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Steelers +175 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 42 points scored by both teams combined

Tennessee Titans @ Houston Texans (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Titans -10.5 (Titans favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Texans cover)
Moneyline: Titans -550 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.82 total); Texans +380 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $48 total)
Total scoring over/under: 43 points scored by both teams combined

Kansas City Chiefs @ Denver Broncos (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Line currently not available
Moneyline: Line currently not available
Total scoring over/under: Line currently not available

Los Angeles Chargers @ Las Vegas Raiders (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

Point spread: Chargers -3 (Chargers favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Raiders cover)
Moneyline: Chargers -150 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.67 total); Raiders +125 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)
Total scoring over/under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

San Francisco 49ers @ Los Angeles Rams (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Line currently not available
Moneyline: Line currently not available
Total scoring over/under: Line currently not available

Seattle Seahawks @ Arizona Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Cardinals -6.5 (Cardinals favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Seahawks cover)
Moneyline: Cardinals -275 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.64 total); Seahawks +230 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $33 total)
Total scoring over/under: 48 points scored by both teams combined

