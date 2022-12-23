National Football League NFL odds Week 16: How to bet Texans-Titans 44 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Houston Texans square off against the Tennessee Titans in a Week 16 NFL matchup.

The Texans suffered a tough loss at the hands of the.Kansas City Chiefs in Week 15, while the Titans were defeated by the Los Angeles Chargers.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Texans-Titans game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and insights (odds via FOX Bet):

Texans at Titans (1 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS)

Point spread: Titans -3.5 (Titans favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Texans cover)

Moneyline: Titans -175 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.71 total); Texans +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 35.5 points scored by both teams combined

Insights from FOX Sports Gambling Expert Warren Sharp:

Back in Week 8, the Tennessee Titans were rolling, winning four in a row, and found themselves on the road, in Houston, without Ryan Tannehill. In his place, Malik Willis made his first start of the season. Willis was completely untested, had not taken starter's reps at all, nor played with the 1s at any time.

In his first start of his career in Houston, Willis threw just 10 passes for 55 yards. One of the 10 passes was an interception that set up the Texans on the Titans 11-yard line. That drive ended on the Titans 24-yard line. The Texans lost 13 yards and settled for a field goal.

That Texans’ field goal came five minutes into the second quarter. And not only was it the Texans only points, it was their only drive into Titans territory until the final seconds of the game.

Down 17-3, the Texans scored a meaningless TD with 0:17 in the game to lose by a final score of 17-10.

The Titans, with Willis throwing 10 times in his first start, utterly dismantled the Texans.

The Titans won the yardage battle 354 to 161. This, despite losing the turnover battle 2-1 and being the only team to miss a field goal.

The Texans had starting RB Dameon Pierce active. He rushed 15 times for just 35 yards at 2.3 YPC.

And he won’t be available for this game. Pierce was injured in Week 14. His first game out was last week’s game vs. the Chiefs.

Last week, vs. the 18th-best run defense of the Chiefs, Dare Ogunbowale and Royce Freeman combined to run 19 times for 65 yards (3.4 YPC).

And that was vs. the 18th-ranked run defense. Now they will face the top-ranked run defense of the Titans.

The Texans have played four games vs. run defenses that rank top-12 on the season. They went 0-4, losing by 4, 7, 13 and 15 points.

They’ll have to lean on their passing attack in this game, but the last time they played the Titans, Davis Mills completed just 17 of 29 attempts for 152 yards (5.2 YPA) and was sacked three times and picked off once. And his top three leading receivers in receptions were:

Pierce and Howard are out, and Cooks may not be back. As of Wednesday, WR2 Nico Collins still wasn’t practicing, making his presence unlikely after missing multiple games previously.

WR Chris Moore will likely take on the WR1 role as he did last week. But the last time these teams played, all Texans WRs combined to gain only 79 yards on five total receptions.

The market has made a major correction to favor dropping this line from Titans -7 down to Texans -3 at home. I think this is an overcorrection.

Two weeks ago, the Texans were outgained by the Cowboys and had just two red-zone trips to the Cowboys' five red-zone trips. But Houston started a drive at the Cowboys 24-yard line after a muffed punt and at the Cowboys 27-yard line after an interception and scored their only two touchdowns of the game on those two short-field drives.

Last week, the Texans were outgained 502 yards to 219. But once again, they were fortunate in the turnover department. The Texans started drives on the Chiefs 17-yard line and 49-yard line and scored touchdowns on both drives.

The last two games combined, the Texans were outgained 906 yards to 546 but were fortunate with turnovers and lost by narrow margins.

Give me Derrick Henry, who has rushed for over 200 yards in four straight games vs. the Texans, and a line short of 3 points, and I’ll gladly predict the Texans luck runs out and take the Titans.

