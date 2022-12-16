National Football League
NFL odds Week 15: How to bet Colts-Vikings
1 hour ago

The Indianapolis Colts square off against the Minnesota Vikings in a Week 15 NFL matchup. 

The Colts are well rested after a bye, while the Vikings were defeated by the Detroit Lions last weekend. 

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Colts-Vikings game, from the point spread, moneyline,  total Over/Under and insights (odds via FOX Bet):

Lions are legit contenders after upsetting Vikings

Greg Jennings tells Craig why he believes the Lions are absolutely heading into the playoffs.

RELATED: Week 15 lines

Colts at Vikings  (1 p.m. ET Saturday, NFL Network)

Point spread: Vikings -4.5 (Vikings favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Colts cover)
Moneyline: Vikings -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Colts +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 6:00 PM
NFLN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Indianapolis Colts
IND
Minnesota Vikings
MIN

Tua, Baker Mayfield & AD are Under Duress according to the latest BUD List

Chris Broussard, Nick Wright, Kevin Wildes and Greg Jennings reveal the latest edition of the Broussard’s Under Duress List.

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

  • The Colts are 4-0 against the spread (ATS) and 4-0 straight up (SU) vs the Vikings since 2005, with the under hitting in all four of those games.
  • The Colts are 10-2 ATS and 10-2 SU vs NFC North opponents since 2012, with the over hitting in eight of those games.
  • The Vikings are 5-3 ATS and 5-3 SU vs AFC South opponents since 2015, with the over hitting in five of those games.
  • The Vikings are 11-13 ATS and 18-6 SU as a home favorite since 2019, with the over hitting in 17 of those games.
  • Matt Ryan is 9-5 ATS and 10-4 SU as a starter when coming off a bye in his career
  • Kirk Cousins is 22-23 ATS and 32-13 SU as a starter when a home favorite in his career

