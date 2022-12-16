National Football League NFL odds Week 15: How to bet Colts-Vikings 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Indianapolis Colts square off against the Minnesota Vikings in a Week 15 NFL matchup.

The Colts are well rested after a bye, while the Vikings were defeated by the Detroit Lions last weekend.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Colts-Vikings game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and insights (odds via FOX Bet):

Colts at Vikings (1 p.m. ET Saturday, NFL Network)

Point spread: Vikings -4.5 (Vikings favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Colts cover)

Moneyline: Vikings -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Colts +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Insights from FOX Sports Research Team:

The Colts are 4-0 against the spread (ATS) and 4-0 straight up (SU) vs the Vikings since 2005, with the under hitting in all four of those games.

The Colts are 10-2 ATS and 10-2 SU vs NFC North opponents since 2012, with the over hitting in eight of those games.

The Vikings are 5-3 ATS and 5-3 SU vs AFC South opponents since 2015, with the over hitting in five of those games.

The Vikings are 11-13 ATS and 18-6 SU as a home favorite since 2019, with the over hitting in 17 of those games.

Matt Ryan is 9-5 ATS and 10-4 SU as a starter when coming off a bye in his career

Kirk Cousins is 22-23 ATS and 32-13 SU as a starter when a home favorite in his career

