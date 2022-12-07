National Football League NFL odds Week 14: How to bet Raiders-Rams 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Las Vegas Raiders head to California for a Week 14 NFL matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Raiders are coming off a win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 13, while the Rams were defeated by the Seattle Seahawks in their weekend matchup.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Raiders-Rams game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Raiders at Rams (8:15 p.m. ET Thursday, Amazon Prime Video)

Point spread: Raiders -6.5 (Raiders favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Rams cover)

Moneyline: Raiders -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Rams +205 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz :

The red-hot Las Vegas Raiders travel to take on the depleted Los Angeles Rams squad, losers of six straight games. The Rams are without their two best offensive players, quarterback Matthew Stafford and receiver Cooper Kupp; their offensive line has been a rotating cast of members; and on defense, the Rams are most likely without superstar Aaron Donald.

However, the Rams have not stopped playing hard and managed to cover in their last two games. I lean towards the Rams covering again, but I have a play I will wager on now.

I'm taking a prop bet: Davante Adams Over 88.5 receiving yards at FOX Bet.

The Raiders see the most two-high safety looks on first and second down, and as a result, they've been rushing the ball with wild success in these situations. Fortunately for them, the Rams rarely play with two-high safeties. They lead the NFL in cover three, with three defenders deep and four underneath. This is a poor coverage to run the ball against, with one less safety in the middle of the field. So I’d expect Adams to be the main target of the offense all game long.

Adams has four 100-yard-plus receiving games over the Raiders' last five games. Those four games are against teams that primarily play with a single-high safety.

It's simple, the Rams will play with a single-high safety, and when the Raiders see this, they will throw. Adams will be one-on-one without safety help. I love Adams in these types of situations.

PICK: Adams Over 88.5 receiving yards (-120 at FOX Bet)

