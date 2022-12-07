National Football League
NFL odds Week 14: How to bet Raiders-Rams
National Football League

NFL odds Week 14: How to bet Raiders-Rams

1 hour ago

The Las Vegas Raiders head to California for a Week 14 NFL matchup against the Los Angeles Rams

The Raiders are coming off a win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 13, while the Rams were defeated by the Seattle Seahawks in their weekend matchup.  

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Raiders-Rams game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Why Baker Mayfield to Rams is actually genius

Why Baker Mayfield to Rams is actually genius
Baker Mayfield has been given another chance at redemption from the Los Angeles Rams.

RELATED: Week 14 lines

Raiders at Rams (8:15 p.m. ET Thursday, Amazon Prime Video)

Point spread: Raiders -6.5 (Raiders favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Rams cover)
Moneyline: Raiders -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Rams +205 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Fri 1:15 AM
AMZN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Las Vegas Raiders
LV
Los Angeles Rams
LAR

Pick via FOX Sports NFL Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

The red-hot Las Vegas Raiders travel to take on the depleted Los Angeles Rams squad, losers of six straight games. The Rams are without their two best offensive players, quarterback Matthew Stafford and receiver Cooper Kupp; their offensive line has been a rotating cast of members; and on defense, the Rams are most likely without superstar Aaron Donald

However, the Rams have not stopped playing hard and managed to cover in their last two games. I lean towards the Rams covering again, but I have a play I will wager on now.

I'm taking a prop bet: Davante Adams Over 88.5 receiving yards at FOX Bet. 

The Raiders see the most two-high safety looks on first and second down, and as a result, they've been rushing the ball with wild success in these situations. Fortunately for them, the Rams rarely play with two-high safeties. They lead the NFL in cover three, with three defenders deep and four underneath. This is a poor coverage to run the ball against, with one less safety in the middle of the field. So I’d expect Adams to be the main target of the offense all game long. 

Adams has four 100-yard-plus receiving games over the Raiders' last five games. Those four games are against teams that primarily play with a single-high safety. 

It's simple, the Rams will play with a single-high safety, and when the Raiders see this, they will throw. Adams will be one-on-one without safety help. I love Adams in these types of situations. 

PICK: Adams Over 88.5 receiving yards (-120 at FOX Bet)

Rams claim Baker Mayfield off waivers ahead of TNF vs. Raiders

Rams claim Baker Mayfield off waivers ahead of TNF vs. Raiders
Colin Cowherd reacts to the Rams move, including why they decided to do it.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Are you ready to make an NFL bet? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Inside Tariq Woolen’s ascent, Robbie Gould’s consistency: NFC West Stock Watch
National Football League

Inside Tariq Woolen’s ascent, Robbie Gould’s consistency: NFC West Stock Watch

15 mins ago
Bills’ Von Miller to miss rest of season after tearing ACL
National Football League

Bills’ Von Miller to miss rest of season after tearing ACL

25 mins ago
Eagles appear to have fixed their biggest flaw, which should strike fear in rest of NFL
National Football League

Eagles appear to have fixed their biggest flaw, which should strike fear in rest of NFL

28 mins ago
NFL odds Week 14: How to bet Patriots-Cardinals
National Football League

NFL odds Week 14: How to bet Patriots-Cardinals

35 mins ago
FOX Bet Super 6: Win Terry's $100K prize in Week 14 NFL Sunday Challenge
National Football League

FOX Bet Super 6: Win Terry's $100K prize in Week 14 NFL Sunday Challenge

1 hour ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes