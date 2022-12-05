National Football League NFL odds Week 14: Early lines for every game 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

There are several tasty divisional rivalry games on the NFL schedule for Week 14.

The NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles put their 11-1 record on the line at the 7-4 New York Giants. The teams will meet again in their regular-season finale.

Another key division rivalry game features the 7-5 New York Jets playing at the 9-3 Buffalo Bills in an AFC East matchup.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 14 — the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Are Joe Burrow's Bengals Chiefs biggest threat to a Super Bowl run? Colin Cowherd explains what makes the Bengals the top AFC threat, including over Kansas City.

All times ET

Teams with a bye: Bears, Colts, Commanders, Falcons, Packers, Saints

THURSDAY'S GAME

Raiders at Rams (8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video)

Point spread: Raiders -5.5 (Raiders favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Rams cover)

Moneyline: Raiders -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Rams +190 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

SUNDAY'S GAMES

Jets at Bills (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Bills -9.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Jets cover)

Moneyline: Bills -455 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.20 total); Jets +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Browns at Bengals (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Bengals -6 (Bengals favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Browns cover)

Moneyline: Bengals -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Browns +205 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Cowboys embarrass Colts with 54-19 win on Sunday Night Football Skip Bayless explains why he only ranks his Cowboys win a '1.'

Texans at Cowboys (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Cowboys -17 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 17 points, otherwise Texans cover)

Moneyline: Cowboys -1429 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.70 total); Texans +700 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Vikings at Lions (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Lions -1.5 (Lions favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Vikings cover)

Moneyline: Lions -120 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.33 total); Vikings -105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 53.5 points scored by both teams combined

Jaguars at Titans (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Titans -3.5 (Titans favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)

Moneyline: Titans -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Jaguars +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Eagles at Giants (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Eagles -6.5 (Eagles favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Giants cover)

Moneyline: Eagles -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Giants +210 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Ravens at Steelers (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Steelers -1.5 (Steelers favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Ravens cover)

Moneyline: Steelers -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Ravens +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 38 points scored by both teams combined

Chiefs at Broncos (4:05 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs -8.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise Broncos cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Broncos +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Buccaneers at 49ers (4:25 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring Over/Under: No line available

Panthers at Seahawks (4:25 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Seahawks -3.5 (Seahawks favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)

Moneyline: Seahawks -189 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.29 total); Panthers +145 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Dolphins at Chargers (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: Dolphins -2.5 (Dolphins favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Chargers cover)

Moneyline: Dolphins -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.71 total); Chargers +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

MONDAY'S GAME

Patriots at Cardinals (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Point spread: Patriots -1.5 (Patriots favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)

Moneyline: Patriots -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Cardinals +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks, and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today !

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more