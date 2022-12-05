NFL odds Week 14: Early lines for every game

National Football League
There are several tasty divisional rivalry games on the NFL schedule for Week 14.

The NFC East-leading Philadelphia Eagles put their 11-1 record on the line at the 7-4 New York Giants. The teams will meet again in their regular-season finale.

Another key division rivalry game features the 7-5 New York Jets playing at the 9-3 Buffalo Bills in an AFC East matchup.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 14 — the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

All times ET

Teams with a bye: Bears, Colts, Commanders, Falcons, Packers, Saints

THURSDAY'S GAME

Raiders at Rams (8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video)

Point spread: Raiders -5.5 (Raiders favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Rams cover)
Moneyline: Raiders -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Rams +190 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Fri 1:15 AM
AMZN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Las Vegas Raiders
LV
Los Angeles Rams
LAR

SUNDAY'S GAMES

Jets at Bills (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Bills -9.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 9.5 points, otherwise Jets cover)
Moneyline: Bills -455 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.20 total); Jets +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New York Jets
NYJ
Buffalo Bills
BUF

Browns at Bengals (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Bengals -6 (Bengals favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Browns cover)
Moneyline: Bengals -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Browns +205 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Cleveland Browns
CLE
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN

Texans at Cowboys (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Cowboys -17 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 17 points, otherwise Texans cover)
Moneyline: Cowboys -1429 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.70 total); Texans +700 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $80 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Houston Texans
HOU
Dallas Cowboys
DAL

Vikings at Lions (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Lions -1.5 (Lions favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Vikings cover)
Moneyline: Lions -120 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.33 total); Vikings -105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 53.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Minnesota Vikings
MIN
Detroit Lions
DET

Jaguars at Titans (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Titans -3.5 (Titans favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)
Moneyline: Titans -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Jaguars +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Jacksonville Jaguars
JAX
Tennessee Titans
TEN

Eagles at Giants (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Eagles -6.5 (Eagles favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Giants cover)
Moneyline: Eagles -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Giants +210 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Philadelphia Eagles
PHI
New York Giants
NYG

Ravens at Steelers (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Steelers -1.5 (Steelers favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Ravens cover)
Moneyline: Steelers -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Ravens +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 38 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Baltimore Ravens
BAL
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT

Chiefs at Broncos (4:05 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs -8.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise Broncos cover)
Moneyline: Chiefs -400 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Broncos +280 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 9:05 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Kansas City Chiefs
KC
Denver Broncos
DEN

Buccaneers at 49ers (4:25 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: No line available
Moneyline: No line available
Total scoring Over/Under: No line available

Sun 9:25 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB
San Francisco 49ers
SF

Panthers at Seahawks (4:25 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Seahawks -3.5 (Seahawks favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)
Moneyline: Seahawks -189 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.29 total); Panthers +145 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 9:25 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Carolina Panthers
CAR
Seattle Seahawks
SEA

Dolphins at Chargers (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: Dolphins -2.5 (Dolphins favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Chargers cover)
Moneyline: Dolphins -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.71 total); Chargers +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 51.5 points scored by both teams combined

Mon 1:20 AM
NBC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Miami Dolphins
MIA
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC

MONDAY'S GAME

Patriots at Cardinals (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Point spread: Patriots -1.5 (Patriots favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)
Moneyline: Patriots -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Cardinals +100 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Tue 1:15 AM
ESPN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New England Patriots
NE
Arizona Cardinals
ARI

