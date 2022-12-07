National Football League NFL odds Week 14: How to bet Patriots-Cardinals 41 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The New England Patriots are heading to the desert to face the Arizona Cardinals in a Week 14 NFL matchup.

The Patriots are coming off a loss to the Buffalo Bills, while the Cardinals are well rested after a bye.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Patriots-Cardinals game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

RELATED: Week 14 lines

Patriots at Cardinals (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN)

Point spread: Patriots -1.5 (Patriots favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)

Moneyline: Patriots -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Cardinals +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich :

The Patriots have to neutralize yet another elite wideout.

Bill Belichick’s vaunted defense was shredded the last two games by Justin Jefferson (nine grabs, 139 yards, one TD) and Stefon Diggs (seven grabs, 92 yards, one TD). Both guys basically got whatever they wanted down the field and I expect that pattern to continue against Nuk Hopkins on Monday night.

Mobile quarterbacks have given New England serious issues, too. Losses against Lamar Jackson, Justin Fields and Josh Allen prove that point in spades. Kyler Murray can be hit or miss, but if the Cardinals keep him on the move, the Patriots will struggle against Murray and Hopkins.

Arizona is also a top-10 defense against the run. So you’ll likely need Mac Jones to make plays down the stretch with his arm. Hard pass.

PICK: Cardinals (+1.5 at FOX Bet) to lose by fewer than 1.5 points (or win outright)

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Are you ready to make an NFL bet? If so, head over to FOX Bet for all your wagers.

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more