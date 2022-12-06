National Football League
NFL odds Week 14: How to bet Eagles-Giants
The New York Giants (7-4) look to trim the lead of the Philadelphia Eagles (11-1) in the NFC East Division when the longtime NFL rivals meet Sunday.

The Eagles lead the all-time series – which dates back to 1933 – 89-87-2 after winning nine of the past 11 contests. The teams meet again in the final weekend of the regular season.

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective on the Eagles-Giants game, from the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet):

Why it is time to be 'all-in' on Jalen Hurts and the Eagles

Colin Cowherd says he is 'all-in' on Jalen Hurts and the Eagles.

Eagles at Giants (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Point spread: Eagles -6.5 (Eagles favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Giants cover)
Moneyline: Eagles -303 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.30 total); Giants +225 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre:

The Giants are limping into December with just one win since Halloween, and that came against the lowly Houston Texans. The counter, of course, is that they’ve lost to two playoff-bound teams (Seattle, Dallas) and surging Detroit

The scary part is New York must now face the Eagles twice in a five-game span. Worse yet, the team the Giants are battling for a wild-card spot, Washington, is looming next week. The Commanders get to enjoy a bye week while the Giants face the NFC leaders? It doesn’t seem fair. 

The Giants defense was on the field for 82 plays in the tie against Washington, struggled to stop the run (165 yards allowed), couldn’t contain Terry McLaurin (eight catches, 105 yards, touchdown) and nothing about this matchup says the Giants have a chance. 

It won’t happen, but Brian Daboll should try to save his horses for next week’s huge game and not do anything crazy like run Saquon Barkley 20-plus times. You’ll hear the Eagles haven’t covered in three straight road games – not sure whether it matters. 

PICK: Eagles (-6.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 6.5 points

