Niners QB Brock Purdy 'not really sure' if he'll play in 2023

San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy, who underwent surgery for a torn UCL on March 10, recently said in an interview with Yahoo Sports that he's "not really sure" if he'll be able to play in the upcoming 2023 season.

This is certainly not the update 49ers fans were hoping to hear, particularly after GM John Lynch had said that he was hopeful to have Purdy ready by the start of training camp.

However, both head coach Kyle Shanahan and Purdy have been more realistic regarding the QB's expected return. Shanahan said on March 28 at the NFL owners meetings, "I don't know exactly when he's going to come back."

There is no official timeline on when Purdy will return, but missing the entire season is likely the worst outcome for the 49ers following his promising rookie season.

While filling in for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance, Purdy helped lead the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Purdy went 7-0 as a starter before he injured his elbow on the opening drive against the Eagles, which all but cost the 49ers a chance at a Super Bowl appearance.

Still, there are reasons to be optimistic about Purdy's recovery. He recently had his large elbow brace removed, and he was scheduled to be with the 49ers as their offseason program began on Monday. He hasn't been cleared to throw, and likely won't until June, but otherwise he said "everything is going as planned" in his recovery.

If Purdy can't play this season, the 49ers have two other quarterbacks to turn to in Lance and Sam Darnold. Lance, the third overall pick in the 2021 draft, is coming off a broken ankle which ended his 2022 campaign in Week 2. Lance had won the starting job prior to his injury, but he may have to compete to get that chance back. Lynch said last month that Purdy has "earned that right to be the guy."

If Purdy remains sidelined, Lance will compete with former New York Jets and Carolina Panthers QB Darnold, the third overall pick from the 2018 draft. The 49ers signed Darnold to a one-year deal after they let Garoppolo leave as a free agent.

Last year four 49ers quarterbacks suffered injuries. The team is hoping to have at least one stay healthy this season. Whether that is Purdy remains to be seen.

