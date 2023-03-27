National Football League
John Lynch: Brock Purdy has 'earned that right' to be 49ers' starting QB

Updated Mar. 27, 2023 7:09 p.m. ET

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch gave a strong indication that Brock Purdy will head into training camp as the leader in the 49ers quarterback competition. 

At the NFL annual owner's meeting on Monday, Lynch spoke in favor of the 2022 seventh-round pick saying, "With the way he's played, Brock's probably the leader in the clubhouse for that." 

The Mr. Irrelevant "earned that right to be the guy" after filling in at quarterback when Jimmy Garoppolo went down with an injury to lead San Francisco all the way to the NFC Championship game. 

Despite entering the season third on the depth chart, Purdy went 5-0 in his regular-season starts while throwing 16 touchdowns to just 4 interceptions all season. He had a chance to become the first rookie quarterback to lead their team to a Super Bowl, but sustained an elbow injury against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC title game. 

Lynch still believes that Purdy, who underwent surgery for his elbow on March 10th, can be ready by training camp.

The 49ers have two other quarterbacks hoping to contend for the starting role in Trey Lance and Sam Darnold. Lance went into the 2022 season as the 49ers starting QB, but broke his ankle in Week 2 and plans to be back for OTAs in June. Lance, who the 49ers traded up to select No. 3 overall in the 2021 draft, has only started four games.

With the 49ers top two quarterbacks coming back from injuries and the team trading Jimmy Garoppolo to the Las Vegas Raiders, the 49ers added depth at the position by signing Darnold to a one-year deal. 

Even with Lynch's praise for Purdy, all three quarterbacks will get a chance to compete. Ultimately, Lynch will leave the decision up to his head coach Kyle Shanahan: "I'll let Kyle make those kinds of decisions." 

Regardless of who's in at quarterback, they can expect to throw to wide reciever Brandon Aiyuk. On Monday, Lynch expressed the 49ers' plan to exercise the fifth-year option to retain the fourth-year receiver. Aiyuk just completed his best year season, notching his first 1,000-yard campaign while finishing with career highs in receptions, yards and touchdowns. 

