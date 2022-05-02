National Football League Nick Foles: Potential landing spots for former Super Bowl MVP 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

A Super Bowl MVP is on the open market.

After unsuccessfully attempting to trade Nick Foles this offseason, the Chicago Bears finally released the veteran quarterback Sunday. Foles appeared in just one game in 2021 and made eight starts over his two years in Chicago.

His departure continues an unusual odyssey for the 33-year-old, who once made a Pro Bowl and has started for five different teams over the past seven seasons. The highlight, of course, was filling in for an injured Carson Wentz and leading the Eagles to a win in Super Bowl LII. After ineffective stints with the Jaguars and Bears, Foles will be fighting just to make a roster and serve as a backup.

That opportunity might take time to materialize, what with most QB rooms around the league now full following the 2022 NFL Draft and an active free agency period. The USFL could be an alternative if Foles is seeking guaranteed playing time.

Otherwise, here are five potential landing spots in the NFL.

1. Indianapolis Colts

They might be the best option. Coach Frank Reich was the Eagles’ offensive coordinator when Foles exploded in the NFC title game and Super Bowl following the 2017 regular season. Indy’s offense would be familiar, and its depth chart is thin. Behind recent acquisition Matt Ryan sits Sam Ehlinger and James Morgan — neither of whom has thrown a pass in the NFL. Foles would be an obvious upgrade and wouldn’t require a change in scheme if pressed into action.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars

OK, so Foles has already flopped in Duval County, and it was just three years ago. But it was under a different regime. The pinnacle of his career came under new Jags coach Doug Pederson, who could be interested in a reunion given his options behind Trevor Lawrence. C.J. Beathard and Jake Luton are holdovers who played even less than Foles did last year. Pederson always seemed conflicted to cut ties with Foles after he played an integral role in the coach’s greatest success. He'd be a natural fit as Pederson’s QB2 again.

3. Tennessee Titans

It’s possible that Tennessee is set after drafting Malik Willis in the third round. His slide, however, speaks to the uneasiness teams throughout the league had with the dual-threat’s ability to play anytime soon. If the Titans don’t see him as a viable backup for this season, they could be in the market for one. Logan Woodside, who’s entering his fifth year in the league but has yet to attempt a pass, is the only other QB on the roster.

4. San Francisco 49ers

This won’t happen soon, but the Bay can’t be ruled out as a future destination for Foles. At some point, the Niners will part ways with Jimmy Garoppolo. His contract is too cost-prohibitive for it not to happen before the 2022 season. It’s just a matter of whether they can swing a trade or are forced to cut the oft-injured QB. He’s expected to be sidelined for several more weeks, so there might not be any movement for a while. The Niners also selected Brock Purdy with the final pick of the draft and have former Foles teammate Nate Sudfeld currently lined up to back up Trey Lance.

5. Houston Texans

It remains unclear what the Texans’ QB plan is. They have yet to publicly commit to Davis Mills as their 2022 starter. While Mills is the odds-on favorite to win the job, Foles could be viewed as an ideal mentor for the second-year signal-caller. He’d also be a much more proven option than backups Jeff Driskel and Kyle Allen. But as is the case with San Francisco and Tennessee, a link doesn’t exist between Foles and Houston’s coaching staff or front office.

