Nick Chubb's injury is not believed to be career-threatening
Nick Chubb's injury is not believed to be career-threatening

Updated Sep. 23, 2023 8:09 p.m. ET

Cleveland Browns star running back Nick Chubb is believed to have suffered only a torn medial collateral ligament in his left knee, an injury that should not be career-threatening, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Saturday.

The full extent of Chubb’s injury won’t be known until he has surgery, said the person, who spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.

ESPN was first to report Chubb’s initial diagnosis.

Chubb suffered the season-ending knee injury in Monday night's loss at Pittsburgh when he was hit by Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. He had the same knee reconstructed when he tore several ligaments in 2015 while playing in college at Georgia.

The Browns (1-1) will play their first game without Chubb on Sunday against Tennessee (1-1).

The Browns considered several options to replace Chubb before re-signing free agent Kareem Hunt, who spent four seasons with Cleveland before the team decided not retain him after last season.

Second-year back Jerome Ford will get the bulk of carries going forward. He rushed for 106 yards on 16 attempts after replacing Chubb in the second quarter against the Steelers.

Hunt is back on a one-year contract that could pay him $4 million if he reaches some incentives.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday that Hunt will be active and play against the Titans.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

