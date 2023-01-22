National Football League
NFL world reacts to Cowboys' playoff loss to 49ers, wild final play
National Football League

NFL world reacts to Cowboys' playoff loss to 49ers, wild final play

6 hours ago

The Cowboys are once again out of the playoffs without making a deep run.

Dak Prescott & Co. missed several opportunities during the team's divisional round contest with the 49ers, losing for the second straight year to their longtime playoff rivals — and Arik Armstead was quick to point out how flat Dallas' revenge bid fell.

Just like the 49ers' upset win in Dallas last season, this game featured a stunning final play from the Cowboys' offense — one that quickly had social media buzzing.

‘What was that?’

Yes, that was running back Ezekiel Elliott snapping the ball to Prescott — and then immediately getting flattened while Prescott's short pass went nowhere.

Dak had his chances

The Cowboys falter in January once again

49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans burnishes his resume

At least Brett Maher made some kicks

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
How George Kittle's incredible catch keyed 49ers rally, ultimately led to win
National Football League

How George Kittle's incredible catch keyed 49ers rally, ultimately led to win

5 hours ago
Super Bowl LVII contenders: Ranking 49ers, Bengals, Chiefs, Eagles
National Football League

Super Bowl LVII contenders: Ranking 49ers, Bengals, Chiefs, Eagles

5 hours ago
The 49ers have forgotten how to lose. They could go all the way
National Football League

The 49ers have forgotten how to lose. They could go all the way

5 hours ago
Cowboys' Tony Pollard reportedly suffers fractured fibula in loss to 49ers
National Football League

Cowboys' Tony Pollard reportedly suffers fractured fibula in loss to 49ers

6 hours ago
49ers vs. Eagles: Who has the edge in NFC title game matchup?
National Football League

49ers vs. Eagles: Who has the edge in NFC title game matchup?

6 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Super Bowl Super BowlNFL Playoff Schedule NFL Playoff ScheduleDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500NBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsCollege Football Transfer Portal Image College Football Transfer PortalSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes