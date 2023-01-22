NFL world reacts to Cowboys' playoff loss to 49ers, wild final play
The Cowboys are once again out of the playoffs without making a deep run.
Dak Prescott & Co. missed several opportunities during the team's divisional round contest with the 49ers, losing for the second straight year to their longtime playoff rivals — and Arik Armstead was quick to point out how flat Dallas' revenge bid fell.
Just like the 49ers' upset win in Dallas last season, this game featured a stunning final play from the Cowboys' offense — one that quickly had social media buzzing.
‘What was that?’
Yes, that was running back Ezekiel Elliott snapping the ball to Prescott — and then immediately getting flattened while Prescott's short pass went nowhere.
Dak had his chances
The Cowboys falter in January once again
49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans burnishes his resume
At least Brett Maher made some kicks
