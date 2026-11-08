NFL Week 9 Defining Stats: Packers Duo Dominates; Welcome Back Myles Garrett

Week 9 brought record-setting performances from some of the NFL’s biggest stars.

Puka Nacua rewrote the wide receiver record book, while Christian McCaffrey reached milestones on the ground and through the air. Joe Burrow continues to play some of the best football of his career, while Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce took their place atop another all-time list.

Elsewhere, Christian Watson and Matthew Golden delivered a historic day for the Packers, Myles Garrett returned in a big way, and the Giants finally ended their long wait for a win in Philadelphia.

Here are the numbers that defined Week 9:

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Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase’s touchdown today was their 19th scoring connection of 40-plus yards, tying Joe Montana and Jerry Rice for the third-most by a QB-WR duo since 1980.

It was also their 58th touchdown connection, including playoffs, passing Daunte Culpepper and Randy Moss for the second-most by a QB-receiver duo before both players turned 30.

Burrow has accounted for at least four touchdowns in four straight games, tying Dan Marino (1984), Drew Brees (2018) and Tom Brady (2020) for the second-longest streak since 1970. Only Peyton Manning’s five-game streak in 2004 was longer.

Chase tied the Bengals’ career record with his 21st game with 100-plus receiving yards and at least one receiving touchdown.

The Bengals have scored 30-plus points in four straight games for just the second time in franchise history and the first time since 1997.

Puka Nacua’s 70 receptions this season are the most through a player’s first seven games of a season in NFL history, breaking Adam Thielen’s record of 67 set in 2018.

Nacua finished with 14 receptions, tied for the third-most in a game in his career.

He recorded his ninth career game with 150-plus receiving yards, the third-most by a player in his first four seasons in NFL history, trailing only Justin Jefferson (11) and Lance Alworth (10).

It was his sixth career game with 12-plus receptions, making him the 14th player in NFL history to reach that mark.

Brock Purdy threw his 100th career touchdown pass against the Raiders, becoming the seventh quarterback to reach that mark with the 49ers.

San Francisco tied the Rams’ NFL record for the most quarterbacks with 100-plus touchdown passes for a single franchise.

Myles Garrett recorded his ninth career regular-season game with 3-plus sacks, tying Julius Peppers, DeMarcus Ware and Leslie O’Neal for the fifth-most since sacks became official in 1982.

Garrett’s nine games with 3-plus sacks are tied with Ware for the fourth-most in a player’s first 10 seasons, trailing only Lawrence Taylor (12), Reggie White (10) and Derrick Thomas (10).

It was also Garrett’s fifth career game with 3-plus sacks and a forced fumble, tying the NFL record since forced fumbles were first consistently tracked in the early 1990s.

Philly, Finally

The Giants snapped their 12-game road losing streak against the Eagles, earning their first win in Philadelphia since 2013.

The Giants earned their fifth win of the season, surpassing their total from the entire 2025 season.

John Harbaugh improved to 16-3 after a bye, maintaining the NFL’s best winning percentage among coaches with at least 10 such games.

J.J. McCarthy won his sixth consecutive start, extending the NFL’s longest active streak.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have connected for 9,365 regular-season yards, breaking Philip Rivers and Antonio Gates’ NFL record of 9,352 for a QB-TE duo.

Mahomes improved to 18-0 against teams entering at least four games below .500, extending the best record by a quarterback since 1970 (minimum 15 such starts).

The Chiefs are 6-2 or better through eight games for the eighth time in the past 11 seasons.

Christian Watson and Matthew Golden became the first Packers teammates with 150-plus receiving yards and a receiving touchdown in the same game since Don Hutson and Andy Uram in 1942.

The Packers have two players with 750-plus receiving yards this season: Watson and Golden. The rest of the NFL has three combined: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, CeeDee Lamb and Tee Higgins.

Watson and Golden combined for 335 receiving yards, the most by two teammates at wide receiver since Cleveland’s Jerry Jeudy (235) and Elijah Moore (111) totaled 346 on Dec. 2, 2024.

Watson and Golden have combined for 1,662 receiving yards through Week 9, the seventh-most by a duo in that span since 1948.

Golden had six catches for 126 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter. His 126 yards were the second-most in a first quarter by a Packers player since 1991, trailing only Antonio Freeman’s 129 in 1998.

The Packers recorded 45-plus points and 450-plus yards in a road game for the first time since 1962 against the Eagles.

Christian McCaffrey has scored a rushing touchdown in seven straight games, tying the 49ers’ franchise record and setting the record for the longest such streak within a single season.

McCaffrey caught his 37th career touchdown pass, passing Marshall Faulk for the most receiving touchdowns by a running back in the Super Bowl era.

McCaffrey now has 18 career games with both a rushing and receiving touchdown, the most in NFL history. Marshall Faulk ranks second with 15.

Jets rookie David Bailey is the only NFL player with at least five sacks (7.5) and five forced fumbles (5) this season.

Bailey is the only rookie since 2000 to record at least five sacks and five forced fumbles through his first eight career games.

Brady's Return Spoiled

The Patriots allowed 45 points against the Packers, their most ever at Gillette Stadium, which opened in 2002, and their most in any game since 1993.

According to Next Gen Stats, Christian Gonzalez allowed seven receptions for 105 yards to Matthew Golden and three for 82 yards to Christian Watson. He is the only defender since at least 2018 to allow more than 80 receiving yards to two players in the same game.

Gonzalez allowed 187 yards in coverage, the third-most by any player this season, after allowing just 196 yards in his first six games combined.

Drake Maye threw three first-half interceptions, tying his career high for a game. It was his second three-interception game this season and his first career first half with multiple interceptions.

Maye has two games with 3-plus interceptions this season. The rest of the NFL has three combined.

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