NFL Week 8 top plays: Ravens face Bucs on Thursday Night Football

Week 8 of the NFL season kicks off with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defending their home turf against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football.

The Ravens are 4-3 on the season, while the Bucs are in unfamiliar territory at 3-4.

Here are the top plays from Thursday's matchup.

Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mishandled!

Baltimore was forced to punt on its first drive, but the Ravens caught a huge break when Tampa's Dee Delaney muffed the boot, returning possession to the Ravens inside the 20-yard line.

The costly error led to an early FG for Baltimore, giving it a 3-0 lead.

Putting it together

The Bucs looked stellar on their first drive of the game, as if they'd had zero problems on the offensive end heading into the affair. Tom Brady & Co. strung together a tough eight-play, 75-yard drive, mixing both the run and pass together to push their way into the end zone.

Leonard Fournette punched in a short handoff to cap the drive.

Stay tuned for updates.

