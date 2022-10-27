National Football League
NFL Week 8 top plays: Ravens face Bucs on Thursday Night Football
National Football League

NFL Week 8 top plays: Ravens face Bucs on Thursday Night Football

57 mins ago

Week 8 of the NFL season kicks off with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defending their home turf against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football.

The Ravens are 4-3 on the season, while the Bucs are in unfamiliar territory at 3-4.

Here are the top plays from Thursday's matchup.

Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mishandled!

Baltimore was forced to punt on its first drive, but the Ravens caught a huge break when Tampa's Dee Delaney muffed the boot, returning possession to the Ravens inside the 20-yard line.

The costly error led to an early FG for Baltimore, giving it a 3-0 lead.

Putting it together 

The Bucs looked stellar on their first drive of the game, as if they'd had zero problems on the offensive end heading into the affair. Tom Brady & Co. strung together a tough eight-play, 75-yard drive, mixing both the run and pass together to push their way into the end zone.

Leonard Fournette punched in a short handoff to cap the drive.

Stay tuned for updates.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
NFL odds Week 8: Betting edges on Bears-Cowboys, Giants-Seahawks and more
National Football League

NFL odds Week 8: Betting edges on Bears-Cowboys, Giants-Seahawks and more

1 hour ago
MVP quarterbacks highlight 'Under Duress' list ahead of Week 8
National Football League

MVP quarterbacks highlight 'Under Duress' list ahead of Week 8

1 hour ago
Reports: Ja'Marr Chase expected to miss 4-6 weeks with hip injury
National Football League

Reports: Ja'Marr Chase expected to miss 4-6 weeks with hip injury

4 hours ago
Russell Wilson takes fitness to new heights on London flight
Denver Broncos

Russell Wilson takes fitness to new heights on London flight

5 hours ago
NFL odds Week 8: How to bet Broncos-Jaguars, pick
National Football League

NFL odds Week 8: How to bet Broncos-Jaguars, pick

5 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB HighlightsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes