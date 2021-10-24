National Football League NFL Week 7 top plays: WFT-Packers, Chiefs-Titans, and more 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Divisions are beginning to take shape as Week 7 of the NFL season kicks off on Sunday.

In the early window, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (5-1) host the Washington Football Team (2-4) at Lambeau Field on FOX. Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (3-3) are in Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans , who lead the AFC South at 4-2.

There's also a meaningful AFC North battle in Baltimore as Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (4-2) take on Lamar Jackson and the Ravens (5-1).

This afternoon, Jared Goff returns to Los Angeles for the first time since being traded to Detroit when the Lions search for their first win of the season against Matthew Stafford and the 5-1 Rams . And the lone remaining undefeated team, the Arizona Cardinals , look to keep their perfect record alive against the Houston Texans .

In tonight's finale, Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts are on the road to take on Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers .

Here are the top moments from Sunday's action-packed slate.

Washington Football Team at Green Bay Packers

Bad man

No biggie – just Aaron Rodgers doing Aaron Rodgers things. Look at the finesse on this throw.

Scary Terry

This Terry McLaurin fellow is pretty talented. This TD tied things at seven.

Lazard Hazard

Allen Lazard had a phenomenal drive to end the half, including posting this TD to put GB up 14-7.

Kansas City Chiefs at Tennessee Titans

Jack of all trades

Derrick Henry doesn't just run for TDs.

This time, he beat the D on a throw for 6.

Dicing 'em up

Ryan Tannehill found A.J. Brown on a deep fade to give Tennessee a 14-0 advantage.

Made ya look

Henry draws a lot of attention and Tannehill took advantage of that by faking this toss to him, before trekking into the end zone himself.

Carolina Panthers at New York Giants

Not in our house!

The Giants gambled and lost on this fourth-down try at the goal line.

Take precaution

New York got on the board in the second quarter with this big safety.

Atlanta Falcons at Miami Dolphins

Tua TD

Tua Tagovailoa hit Isaiah Ford on a slant to give Miami a 7-0 lead.

On the board

Matt Ryan found Calvin Ridley in the back of the end zone to give Atlanta its first TD.

One-handed special

Atlanta's Kyle Pitts flashed his receiver's skill at tight end.

New York Jets at New England Patriots

A little trickery

Josh McDaniels went DEEP into his play-calling bag on this double pass for six.

Pound the rock

The Pats continued to run all over NY, and got a scoring contribution from Brandon Bolden to put them up 24-7.

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

Going deep

Bengals' tight end C.J. Uzomah got in on the celebration on National Tight Ends Day.

Bread and butter

But the Ravens punched back with using the ground game.

Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Rams (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX)

Lions vs. Rams still to come!

Philadelphia Eagles at Las Vegas Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX)

Eagles vs. Raiders still to come!

Chicago Bears at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Bears vs. Buccaneers still to come!

Houston Texans at Arizona Cardinals (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)

Texans vs. Cardinals still to come!

Indianapolis Colts at San Francisco 49ers (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)

Colts vs. 49ers still to come!

