NFL Week 7 Preview, Stats, Storylines for Five-Game FOX Slate

Will Jayden Danniels get the Commanders back on track in Week 7, or will Dak Prescott add to his potential MVP campaign amid his strong start to the 2025 season?

The matchup between Daniels and Prescott is the highlight of FOX's five-game slate for Week 7, with the Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys meeting up on "America's Game of the Week." Both NFC East rivals are in need of a win as they each lost at the buzzer in Week 6.

That game isn't the only intriguing matchup on FOX's five-game slate for Week 7, which also features a game between two playoff teams from last season. Let's take a full look at the top stats and storylike for all five matchups.

These two teams were 28-6 last year, but they're a combined 7-4 in 2025, equally meh as maybe-not-so-good NFC contenders. The Eagles have been outscored by their opponents so far. Saquon Barkley is averaging 3.4 yards per carry, A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith have one touchdown each and Jalen Hurts is passing for less than 200 yards a game.

Minnesota isn't much better. Justin Jefferson has only one score himself, and Carson Wentz is dealing with a shoulder injury. But Wentz will get a chance at a revenge game, with Kevin O'Connell telling reporters that the veteran quarterback will start Sunday's game as J.J. McCarthy is still working his way back from an ankle injury.

Brou expects Eagles to beat Vikings, Time to ‘write off’ loser of Cowboys vs. Commanders? | FTF The Philadelphia Eagles will play the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday following a 2-game losing streak. Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, and Kevin Wildes ask if they should expect a big game from Jalen Hurts, and how much the Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders matchup means to both teams’ season.

As lackluster as they've been, these are still likely two playoff teams. Which one, if either, can get back on track this week?

New Orleans is 1-5, and as little as Spencer Rattler has done, he's managed to throw just one interception in 203 passes. Wouldn't it be remarkable if the Saints' record for lowest interception rate didn't belong to Drew Brees? Rattler is throwing interceptions on 0.49% of his passes, and Brees' best season was 1.02.

We bring this up mostly to say it's about to change. Chicago's defense has eight interceptions, second-most in the NFL behind Jacksonville, so it'll be a good test for Rattler. Chicago's defense also gives up an NFL-high 6.46 yards per play, so this could be a better game than you'd expect.

The Bears, fresh off a last-second win over the Commanders, have a winnable stretch ahead, following the Saints with the Ravens (1-5), Bengals (2-4) and Giants (2-4). They could easily be 6-3 after finishing 5-12 last season, just by going 3-1 against bad teams in the next month.

Panthers and second-year coach Dave Canales, now 3-3, are a victory over a winless Jets team away from three straight wins. Rico Dowdle has been a surprise spark, with 473 yards from scrimmage in the last two games. Carolina has as many 400-yard games from its offense in the last two weeks as it had last year, and three games with at least 27 points are one shy of last year's total.

When will the Jets get their first win? They've yet to get an interception and have just one takeaway, unfathomable with a defensive mind like first-year coach Aaron Glenn. They're a league-worst minus-7 in turnover margin, but the Panthers is minus-4, so there's a vulnerability to give Jets fans hope.

Carolina's defense has a shutout this year, and it's yet to force only one fumble all season, and no player has more than one sack or more than one interception. The Panthers don't have an offensive or defensive starter older than 30, so it's a young team starting to find itself.

Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys (4:25 p.m. ET)

Is it possible neither of these teams makes the playoffs? Washington is 3-3, Dallas is 2-3-1, and both still have to play the Chiefs, Lions and the Eagles at least once.

The Commanders have alternated wins and losses each week this season, so they're due for a win, and could use it, with Kansas City, Seattle and Detroit as their next three. Jayden Daniels looked like his rookie year self last week, only to see Chicago escape with a win on a field goal as time expired.

Dak Prescott has 10 touchdowns and no interceptions in his last three games, but somehow has a 1-1-1 record to show for it. We've yet to see him face Daniels, as the Cowboys had Cooper Rush and Trey Lance at quarterback in their two games against the Commanders last season.

Keep an eye on Cowboys receiver George Pickens, who had 91 yards and a touchdown against Washington in a Steelers win last season.

Arizona has lost four in a row, albeit by a combined nine points.

These two teams played in Green Bay last season, and Jordan Love had three touchdowns in the first half and a 24-0 lead on the way to a 34-13 victory.

Green Bay's defense is stout — ranking No. 1 against the run, No. 1 in yards per catch allowed, and somehow it only has two takeaways in its 3-1-1 start.

Arizona is without its top two running backs due to injuries, which puts even more on Kyler Murray (or Jacoby Brissett, if Murray can't play).

Cardinals edge rusher Josh Sweat, signed away from the Eagles this spring, has five sacks and two forced fumbles in six games. That's as solid a move as free agents go.

October has somehow generally been a slow month for Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons. He has just seven career October sacks, compared to 21.5 in November.

