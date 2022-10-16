National Football League
NFL Week 6 top plays: Follow 49ers-Falcons, Vikings-Dolphins, more
Week 6 of the NFL season continues Sunday with a slew of must-see matchups. 

Kicking things off on FOX, the San Francisco 49ers are facing the Atlanta Falcons, while the Minnesota Vikings battle the Miami Dolphins and the Green Bay Packers play host to the New York Jets.

Later, the Arizona Cardinals are up against the Seattle Seahawks and the Carolina Panthers are on the road to take on the Los Angeles Rams on FOX. Closing things out, it's a monster NFC East matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Dak Prescott will be absent for the game, but according to FOX Sports' Jay Glazer, he's close to making his return.

Will Christian McCaffrey be moved by Panthers, and has Cam Akers played his last game in LA for Rams?

Jay Glazer discusses whether Christain McCaffrey will be on the move, and has Cam Akers played his last game for the Los Angeles Rams? Also, Dak Prescott has started throwing and looks to be getting closer to returning for the Dallas Cowboys.

Here are the top plays from Sunday's action.

San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons

Minnesota Vikings at Miami Dolphins

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers

New York Jets at Green Bay Packers

Cincinnati Bengals at New Orleans Saints

New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns

Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts

Baltimore Ravens at New York Giants

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX)

Sun 8:05 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Arizona Cardinals
ARI
Seattle Seahawks
SEA

Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Rams (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX)

Sun 8:05 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Carolina Panthers
CAR
Los Angeles Rams
LAR

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET)

Sun 8:25 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Buffalo Bills
BUF
Kansas City Chiefs
KC

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles (8:20 p.m. ET)

Mon 12:20 AM
NBC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Dallas Cowboys
DAL
Philadelphia Eagles
PHI
