NFL Week 6 top plays: Follow 49ers-Falcons, Vikings-Dolphins, more

Week 6 of the NFL season continues Sunday with a slew of must-see matchups.

Kicking things off on FOX, the San Francisco 49ers are facing the Atlanta Falcons, while the Minnesota Vikings battle the Miami Dolphins and the Green Bay Packers play host to the New York Jets.

Later, the Arizona Cardinals are up against the Seattle Seahawks and the Carolina Panthers are on the road to take on the Los Angeles Rams on FOX. Closing things out, it's a monster NFC East matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Dak Prescott will be absent for the game, but according to FOX Sports' Jay Glazer, he's close to making his return.

Will Christian McCaffrey be moved by Panthers, and has Cam Akers played his last game in LA for Rams?

Jay Glazer discusses whether Christain McCaffrey will be on the move, and has Cam Akers played his last game for the Los Angeles Rams? Also, Dak Prescott has started throwing and looks to be getting closer to returning for the Dallas Cowboys.