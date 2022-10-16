NFL Week 6 top plays: Follow 49ers-Falcons, Vikings-Dolphins, more
Week 6 of the NFL season continues Sunday with a slew of must-see matchups.
Kicking things off on FOX, the San Francisco 49ers are facing the Atlanta Falcons, while the Minnesota Vikings battle the Miami Dolphins and the Green Bay Packers play host to the New York Jets.
Later, the Arizona Cardinals are up against the Seattle Seahawks and the Carolina Panthers are on the road to take on the Los Angeles Rams on FOX. Closing things out, it's a monster NFC East matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Dak Prescott will be absent for the game, but according to FOX Sports' Jay Glazer, he's close to making his return.
Here are the top plays from Sunday's action.
San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons
Minnesota Vikings at Miami Dolphins
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers
New York Jets at Green Bay Packers
Cincinnati Bengals at New Orleans Saints
New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns
Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts
Baltimore Ravens at New York Giants
Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX)
Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Rams (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX)
Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET)
Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles (8:20 p.m. ET)