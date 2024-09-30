National Football League NFL Week 4 Big Bets Recap: Bettor turns $10 into $40,000 on 3-leg parlay Published Sep. 30, 2024 10:58 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

College football Week 5 odds were all the rage, primarily because of the massive Georgia vs. Alabama showdown Saturday night.

If you had a hard time deciding between the two teams but still wanted some action, then perhaps a single-game touchdown parlay would’ve been a good avenue for you.

It certainly was for one DraftKings Sportsbook customer, who turned $100 into $27,100.

More on that and other notable parlay winners and major wagers from college football Week 5 and NFL Week 4 betting.

Touchdown Celebration

Among many offerings, DraftKings allows customers to parlay Anytime Touchdown scorers within a single game. As I like to remind people, parlays are a bookmaker’s best friend, whether single-game or multi-game or on player props, etc.

The more legs you add to your bet, the bigger the advantage for the sportsbooks. Parlays are what keep the lights on for sportsbooks.

Still, while keeping that in mind, it’s nice to celebrate these turn-a-little-into-a-lot wagers.

In the Georgia-Alabama tilt, one bettor put in a $100 four-leg Anytime TD parlay of Georgia wideout Arian Smith, Georgia running back Trevor Etienne, Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe and Alabama wideout Ryan Williams.

That parlay had odds of +18000 — or in more relatable form — 180/1. But the customer was also able to utilize a 50% odds boost. That pushed the odds to +27000, or 270/1.

All four players scored in Alabama’s wild 41-34 victory. Williams provided the thrilling capper to the four-leg parlay, scoring on a 75-yard pass play with 2:18 remaining, which ultimately gave ‘Bama the big win.

And ultimately gave that bettor a huge win. The $100 bet netted $27,000 in profit ($27,100 total payout).

Parlay Partay

An NFL bettor at DraftKings had an even better ROI with a $10 three-leg player-prop parlay:

Three minutes into the Vikings-Packers game, Addison got the first TD to put Minnesota up 7-0. Late in the first quarter of Bengals-Panthers, Brown hit paydirt to put Cincy up 7-0.

The Broncos-Jets game was the longest wait. In a rock fight of a game at the Meadowlands, there were no first-half touchdowns, with New York up 6-0 at halftime. But Sutton broke through late in the third quarter, giving Denver a 7-6 lead.

And the DK customer cashed out huge. Odds on that bet were a massive +421100 — again, to simplify, 4211/1.

So, multiply that 10 bucks times 4,211, and the bettor wins a whopping $42,110.

Back in college football, a DraftKings customer had a 10-team parlay, with a mix of moneyline and point-spread plays spread over Weeks 4 and 5, at odds of +11688 — ostensibly 117/1. Alabama beating Georgia delivered the final leg, turning a $1,000 wager into a $117,885 total payout.

At Caesars Sports, a customer put $100 on a nine-leg parlay, mixing in props from the Thursday night Cowboys-Giants game and a few MLB markets.

The result: a win of $18,686.

One of the beauties of betting is the option of wagering on things either not to happen, or for a negative thing to happen. Like an interception, for example. A DraftKings customer wrapped up a six-leg Thursday Night Football parlay when Giants QB Daniel Jones threw an INT on New York’s final play in a 20-15 loss.

Better still, the customer used a $100 bonus bet — so it didn’t even cost anything — and pocketed $4,600.

Finally, at FanDuel Sportsbook, a $100 same-game parlay of four Anytime TD scorers and the Commanders on the moneyline vs. the Cardinals delivered a win of more than $6,500.

Commanders vs. Cardinals: Chris Myers & Mark Schlereth break down Jayden Daniels' performance

King James Gets Paid

LeBron James is partnering with DraftKings Sportsbook, providing weekly NFL parlays as part of that deal. In Week 4, he finally cashed his first parlay, a three-leg player-prop bet:

The Vikings’ Jefferson, the Titans’ Henry and the Rams’ Williams all found the end zone. But all three were also expected to score, so James’ odds on that bet were a modest +412.

Still, a $100 play on that parlay would’ve netted $412 (total payout $512).

I Like Big Bets And I Cannot Lie

Let’s wrap it up with some major wagers at Caesars Sports and one impressive small wager.

$30,000 Giants +5.5 vs. Cowboys. Bettor wins when Dallas misses a late field goal, to profit $25,000 (total payout $51,250).

$26,250 Giants +5.5 vs. Cowboys. That missed field goal makes this bet a winner, too.

$105,000 Texans -6 vs. Jaguars . Texans win 24-20, but don’t cover.

$55,000 Jets -7.5 vs. Broncos. Another donation to the house, as Jets lose outright 10-9.

$65,000 Nebraska moneyline -385 vs. Purdue . Huskers win 28-10, and bettor profits $16,883 (total payout $81,883).

$55,000 Auburn -1.5 vs. Oklahoma . Tigers led 21-10 early in the fourth quarter, but gave up the final 17 points in a 27-21 loss.

And because I like small bets, too, how about this flier on Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes: A whopping $2.50 on the Buffs to beat Central Florida by 25-30 points.

Colorado was a 12.5-point road underdog and was in the +350 range on the moneyline just to pull the outright upset, nevermind win by a bushel of points. So the odds of the Buffs winning in that exact range were +13000, or 130/1.

But Deion Sanders’ team hammered UCF 48-21. That’s a 27-point victory for the Buffaloes, and a nice little profit of $325 for the bettor.

Patrick Everson is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and senior reporter for VegasInsider.com. He is a distinguished journalist in the national sports betting space. He’s based in Las Vegas, where he enjoys golfing in 110-degree heat. Follow him on Twitter: @PatrickE_Vegas.

