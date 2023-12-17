NFL Week 16 odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads for every game

National Football League
The NFL playoff picture is starting to come into focus as a few teams have been eliminated while others are jockeying for position as we head into Week 16.

Football fans are looking forward to watching games on four days this week – one on Thursday night, two on Saturday, 10 on Christmas Eve and three on Christmas.

A huge showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins on Christmas Eve on FOX Sports and the FOX Sports App highlights the slate.

Another key contest between division leaders Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers should be a fun one, and it is the final game of the week on Christmas Day.

When it comes to betting, here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 16 — the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under.

All times ET

THURSDAY'S GAME

Saints @ Rams (8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video)

Point spread: Rams -4 (Rams favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Saints cover)
Moneyline: Rams -198 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.05 total); Saints +163 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26.30 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Fri 1:15 AM
AMZN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New Orleans Saints
NO
Los Angeles Rams
LAR

SATURDAY'S GAMES

Bengals @ Steelers (4:30 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: Steelers -1 (Steelers favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Bengals cover)
Moneyline: Steelers -116 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.62 total); Bengals -104 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.62 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 9:30 PM
NBC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Cincinnati Bengals
CIN
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT

Bills @ Chargers (8 p.m., Peacock)

Point spread: Bills -10 (Bills favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise Chargers cover)
Moneyline: Bills -450 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.22 total); Chargers +350 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $45 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 1:00 AM
PCOCK
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Buffalo Bills
BUF
Los Angeles Chargers
LAC

SUNDAY'S GAMES

Colts @ Falcons (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Falcons -1 (Falcons favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Colts cover)
Moneyline: Falcons -119 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.40 total); Colts -102 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.80 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 43 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Indianapolis Colts
IND
Atlanta Falcons
ATL

Lions @ Vikings (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Lions -2.5 (Lions favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Vikings cover)
Moneyline: Lions -147 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.80 total); Vikings +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Detroit Lions
DET
Minnesota Vikings
MIN

Packers @ Panthers (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Packers -5.5 (Packerst favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)
Moneyline: Packers -233 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.29 total); Panthers +191 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29.10 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 36 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Green Bay Packers
GB
Carolina Panthers
CAR

Seahawks @ Titans (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Seahawks -2 (Seahawks favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Titans cover)
Moneyline: Seahawks -129 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.75 total); Titans +108 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.80 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Seattle Seahawks
SEA
Tennessee Titans
TEN

Commanders @ Jets (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Jets -3.5 (Jets favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Commanders cover)
Moneyline: Jets -183 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.46 total); Commanders +152 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25.20 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Washington Commanders
WAS
New York Jets
NYJ

Browns @ Texans (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Texans -1.5 (Texans favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Browns cover)
Moneyline: Texans -121 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.26 total); Browns +101 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.10 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 41 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Cleveland Browns
CLE
Houston Texans
HOU

Jaguars @ Buccaneers (4:05 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Jaguars -2.5 (Jaguars favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Buccaneers cover)
Moneyline: Jaguars -140 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.14 total); Buccaneers +118 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.80 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 9:05 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Jacksonville Jaguars
JAX
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
TB

Cardinals @ Bears (4:25 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Bears -3 (Bears favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)
Moneyline: Bears -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Cardinals +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 9:25 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Arizona Cardinals
ARI
Chicago Bears
CHI

Cowboys @ Dolphins (4:25 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Cowboys -1 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Dolphins cover)
Moneyline: Cowboys -113 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.85 total); Dolphins -106 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.43 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 52 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 9:25 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Dallas Cowboys
DAL
Miami Dolphins
MIA

Patriots @ Broncos (8:15 p.m., NFL Network)

Point spread: Broncos -5.5 (Broncos favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Patriots cover)
Moneyline: Broncos -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Patriots +204 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 36 points scored by both teams combined

Mon 1:15 AM
NFLN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New England Patriots
NE
Denver Broncos
DEN

MONDAY'S GAMES

Raiders @ Chiefs (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Chiefs -10.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Raiders cover)
Moneyline: Chiefs -500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Raiders +375 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $47.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42 points scored by both teams combined

Mon 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Las Vegas Raiders
LV
Kansas City Chiefs
KC

Giants @ Eagles (4:30 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Eagles -10.5 (Eagles favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Giants cover)
Moneyline: Eagles -544 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.84 total); Giants +398 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $49.80 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44 points scored by both teams combined

Mon 9:30 PM
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New York Giants
NYG
Philadelphia Eagles
PHI

Ravens @ 49ers (8:15 p.m., ABC/ESPN+)

Point spread: 49ers -5.5 (49ers favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Ravens cover)
Moneyline: 49ers -230 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.35 total); Ravens +190 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45 points scored by both teams combined

Tue 1:15 AM
ABC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Baltimore Ravens
BAL
San Francisco 49ers
SF
