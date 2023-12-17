NFL Week 16 odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads for every game
The NFL playoff picture is starting to come into focus as a few teams have been eliminated while others are jockeying for position as we head into Week 16.
Football fans are looking forward to watching games on four days this week – one on Thursday night, two on Saturday, 10 on Christmas Eve and three on Christmas.
A huge showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins on Christmas Eve on FOX Sports and the FOX Sports App highlights the slate.
Another key contest between division leaders Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers should be a fun one, and it is the final game of the week on Christmas Day.
When it comes to betting, here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 16 — the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under.
All times ET
THURSDAY'S GAME
Saints @ Rams (8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video)
Point spread: Rams -4 (Rams favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Saints cover)
Moneyline: Rams -198 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.05 total); Saints +163 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26.30 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined
SATURDAY'S GAMES
Bengals @ Steelers (4:30 p.m., NBC)
Point spread: Steelers -1 (Steelers favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Bengals cover)
Moneyline: Steelers -116 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.62 total); Bengals -104 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.62 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined
Bills @ Chargers (8 p.m., Peacock)
Point spread: Bills -10 (Bills favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise Chargers cover)
Moneyline: Bills -450 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.22 total); Chargers +350 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $45 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined
RELATED: NFL Week 15 top viral moments
SUNDAY'S GAMES
Colts @ Falcons (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)
Point spread: Falcons -1 (Falcons favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Colts cover)
Moneyline: Falcons -119 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.40 total); Colts -102 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.80 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 43 points scored by both teams combined
Lions @ Vikings (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)
Point spread: Lions -2.5 (Lions favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Vikings cover)
Moneyline: Lions -147 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.80 total); Vikings +120 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45 points scored by both teams combined
Packers @ Panthers (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)
Point spread: Packers -5.5 (Packerst favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)
Moneyline: Packers -233 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.29 total); Panthers +191 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29.10 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 36 points scored by both teams combined
Seahawks @ Titans (1 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Seahawks -2 (Seahawks favored to win by more than 2 points, otherwise Titans cover)
Moneyline: Seahawks -129 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.75 total); Titans +108 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.80 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44 points scored by both teams combined
Commanders @ Jets (1 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Jets -3.5 (Jets favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Commanders cover)
Moneyline: Jets -183 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.46 total); Commanders +152 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25.20 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined
Point spread: Texans -1.5 (Texans favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Browns cover)
Moneyline: Texans -121 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.26 total); Browns +101 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.10 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 41 points scored by both teams combined
Jaguars @ Buccaneers (4:05 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Jaguars -2.5 (Jaguars favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Buccaneers cover)
Moneyline: Jaguars -140 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.14 total); Buccaneers +118 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.80 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined
Cardinals @ Bears (4:25 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)
Point spread: Bears -3 (Bears favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)
Moneyline: Bears -162 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.17 total); Cardinals +135 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 43.5 points scored by both teams combined
Cowboys @ Dolphins (4:25 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)
Point spread: Cowboys -1 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Dolphins cover)
Moneyline: Cowboys -113 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.85 total); Dolphins -106 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.43 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 52 points scored by both teams combined
Patriots @ Broncos (8:15 p.m., NFL Network)
Point spread: Broncos -5.5 (Broncos favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Patriots cover)
Moneyline: Broncos -250 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Patriots +204 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 36 points scored by both teams combined
MONDAY'S GAMES
Raiders @ Chiefs (1 p.m., CBS)
Point spread: Chiefs -10.5 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Raiders cover)
Moneyline: Chiefs -500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Raiders +375 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $47.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 42 points scored by both teams combined
Giants @ Eagles (4:30 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)
Point spread: Eagles -10.5 (Eagles favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Giants cover)
Moneyline: Eagles -544 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.84 total); Giants +398 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $49.80 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44 points scored by both teams combined
Ravens @ 49ers (8:15 p.m., ABC/ESPN+)
Point spread: 49ers -5.5 (49ers favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Ravens cover)
Moneyline: 49ers -230 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.35 total); Ravens +190 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45 points scored by both teams combined
-
2023-24 NFL playoff picture, bracket, schedule, standings
NFL bans Eagles security chief from sideline for rest of season
Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes fined a combined $150k for criticizing officials
-
2023 NFL Saturday Games: Schedule, teams, how to watch
NFL fines Browns' Myles Garrett for ripping refs over uncalled penalties
Colts maintain control of playoff destiny, dominate Steelers after slow start
-
2023 NFL overtime rules: Regular season vs. playoffs
2023 NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Cowboys vault to No. 2; AFC entropy is real
Colin Cowherd reveals top Chargers' candidates following Brandon Staley's firing
-
2023-24 NFL playoff picture, bracket, schedule, standings
NFL bans Eagles security chief from sideline for rest of season
Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes fined a combined $150k for criticizing officials
-
2023 NFL Saturday Games: Schedule, teams, how to watch
NFL fines Browns' Myles Garrett for ripping refs over uncalled penalties
Colts maintain control of playoff destiny, dominate Steelers after slow start
-
2023 NFL overtime rules: Regular season vs. playoffs
2023 NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Cowboys vault to No. 2; AFC entropy is real
Colin Cowherd reveals top Chargers' candidates following Brandon Staley's firing