National Football League NFL Week 15 top viral moments: Taylor Swift is fully an NFL fan now Updated Dec. 17, 2023 3:17 p.m. ET

Week 15 of the NFL season continues Sunday with a busy 11-game slate as the playoff picture comes further into focus!

First, Tommy DeVito and the Giants look to keep things rolling against the Saints in New Orleans while Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Chiefs aim for a bounce-back win over the Patriots in New England.

Later, all eyes shift to Buffalo as Dak Prescott and the Cowboys face Josh Allen and the Bills in a matchup with major implications for both the playoffs and the NFL MVP race.

Here's what social media is buzzing about on a busy Week 14!

New York Giants at New Orleans Saints

Jersey takes New Orleans!

Tommy DeVito, his father, and his now-viral agent Sean Stellato are all on hand at the Superdome as they hope to keep the Giants' Jersey-fueled success going.

Only one way to celebrate sacking the Passing Paisano…

And Saints defensive lineman Tanoh Kpassagnon understood the assignment.

Little pick-me-up

Alvin Kamara is listed at 215 lbs. Look how easily A'Shawn Robinson lifts him up here.

Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots

Livin' on a prayer!

Taylor Swift is in Foxborough to support Travis Kelce…

… but she's not the only music icon in attendance.

And speaking of icons, it's always special to see Andy Reid and Bill Belichick on the same field.

Mini Mahomes!

No, you're not seeing double. Just some Patrick Mahomes lookalikes in New England!

Unhappy Bailey Zappe

As for Mac Jones, hweever…

More frustration at Gillette

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans

Luv ya, Blue!

The Titans are wearing their Houston Oilers throwbacks as they face Houston's current NFL team, and channeling the days of Bum Phillips and Earl Campbell. Mike Vrabel donned his best Phillips-esque 10-gallon hat pregame…

…while Derrick Henry met up with Campbell and fellow franchise legend Eddie Georgie for a "Mount Rush-more" photo op.

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers

Barefoot in the rain?

Kyle Pitts couldn't believe what teammate Mack Hollins was (not) wearing pregame in Charlotte.

Rain gear for Sir Purr!

The Panthers mascot was ready for the elements on a wet day in Charlotte.

Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns

The Dawgs are out (in more ways than one)!

Justin Time!

Will the Bears draft a first-round quarterback to replace Justin Fields next season? The third-year quarterback is trying to make that choice as hard as possible.

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins

Tua silencing the doubters

Can Tua Tagovailoa still be an effective quarterback without Tyreek Hill? His play — and this celebration after a long touchdown pass to Jaylen Waddle — seem to indicate he heard the doubters.

Jets are struggling, and Aaron Rodgers isn't happy

Are we sure the future Hall of Famer is going to try and play again this season behind New York's struggling offensive line, even if he is medically cleared as expected.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Green Bay Packers

Gronk spike? Kieft spike!

Young Buccaneers tight end Koa Kieft channeled Rob Gronkowski after catching a key late touchdown.

Coming up:

Dallas Cowboys at Buffalo Bills (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app)

Stars are out!

Dak Prescott and Josh Allen are in the house… and so is Santa!?!

And it was a family fair as Bills receiver Stefon Diggs, his brother and injured Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs and Trevon's son Aaiden Diggs arrived together for the game.

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals (4:05 p.m. ET)

Stay tuned for updates!

Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Rams (4:05 p.m. ET)

Stay tuned for updates!

