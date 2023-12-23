NFL Week 16 Blazin' 5: Will Ravens cover vs. Niners on the road, Cowboys upset Dolphins?
Colin Cowherd is back with his best bets for an exciting holiday weekend of NFL action in Week 16.
Let's get into his latest Blazin' 5.
Seahawks (-3) @ Titans
1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS
Colin's pick, score prediction: Titans +3 (Titans win 27-24)
Colin's thoughts: "[Seattle] has lost five straight road games. … that game [against Philadelphia] last week was fun, but I'm talking about a Titans defense that shut down Miami. The No. 1 red zone defense in the league is Tennessee."
Cardinals @ Bears (-4.5)
4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX and the FOX Sports app
Colin's pick, score prediction: Cardinals +4.5 (Cardinals win 24-23)
Colin's thoughts: "Once [the Cardinals] got Kyler Murray [back from injury], all their offensive numbers [have been] ticking up substantially. They are now a top-five red zone offense with Kyler Murray, [while] the Bears have the worst red zone defense in the league."
4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX and the FOX Sports app
Colin's pick, score prediction: Cowboys +1.5 (Cowboys win 31-27)
Colin's thoughts: "[Dallas is] 9-5 against the spread. Miami's O-line is weak [while] Dallas' pass rush is excellent. The Cowboys, following a loss, have been sensational – 35-12 is their average winning score after a loss [this season] … and let's be honest, the Miami Dolphins have lost seven straight games to teams with winning records."
Jaguars @ Buccaneers (-3)
4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS
Colin's pick, score prediction: Buccaneers -3 (Buccaneers win 28-20)
Colin's thoughts: "C.J. Beathard probably starts [at quarterback for the Jaguars], [but] Jacksonville is reeling [even with starter] Trevor Lawrence. … Baker [Mayfield's] last three games, he's been on fire [with] eight TDs [to] one pick, [and] a passer rating of 108… [Tampa Bay] is also 7-1 at home as the favorite."
Ravens @ 49ers (-5.5)
8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ABC/ESPN
Colin's pick, score prediction: Ravens +5.5 (49ers win 28-24)
Colin's thoughts: "The Niners are going to win, but I'm taking the points at 5.5. [John] Harbaugh is a great underdog coach [and] Lamar [Jackson] is unbeatable against NFC teams and the Niners are banged up. Listen, right now, Baltimore [has] six wins against teams with a winning record, they're really good in this spot."
Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on the NFL and other sports.
-
Former NFL player Mike Williams died of rare dental-related sepsis
2023-24 NFL playoff picture, bracket, schedule, standings
'Bear Bets': The Group Chat talks Cowboys-Dolphins bets, NFL Week 16 slate
-
NFL denies Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro's appeal of fine, sideline ban
Is the Super Bowl logo predicting who will play in the game — again?
2023 NFL Christmas Games: Schedule, teams, how to watch
-
Raiders' Jack Jones on Patrick Mahomes: 'Stop the magician, then the act is over'
Flacco's return to spotlight proves age is just a number
2023 NFL odds: Best bets for Cardinals-Bears, Northwestern-Utah
-
Former NFL player Mike Williams died of rare dental-related sepsis
2023-24 NFL playoff picture, bracket, schedule, standings
'Bear Bets': The Group Chat talks Cowboys-Dolphins bets, NFL Week 16 slate
-
NFL denies Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro's appeal of fine, sideline ban
Is the Super Bowl logo predicting who will play in the game — again?
2023 NFL Christmas Games: Schedule, teams, how to watch
-
Raiders' Jack Jones on Patrick Mahomes: 'Stop the magician, then the act is over'
Flacco's return to spotlight proves age is just a number
2023 NFL odds: Best bets for Cardinals-Bears, Northwestern-Utah