NFL Week 16 Blazin' 5: Will Ravens cover vs. Niners on the road, Cowboys upset Dolphins?
NFL Week 16 Blazin' 5: Will Ravens cover vs. Niners on the road, Cowboys upset Dolphins?

Published Dec. 23, 2023 4:56 p.m. ET

Colin Cowherd is back with his best bets for an exciting holiday weekend of NFL action in Week 16. 

Let's get into his latest Blazin' 5. 

Seahawks (-3) @ Titans 
1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS 

Colin's pick, score prediction: Titans +3 (Titans win 27-24)

Colin's thoughts: "[Seattle] has lost five straight road games. … that game [against Philadelphia] last week was fun, but I'm talking about a Titans defense that shut down Miami. The No. 1 red zone defense in the league is Tennessee."

Cardinals @ Bears (-4.5) 
4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX and the FOX Sports app 

Colin's pick, score prediction: Cardinals +4.5 (Cardinals win 24-23) 

Colin's thoughts: "Once [the Cardinals] got Kyler Murray [back from injury], all their offensive numbers [have been] ticking up substantially. They are now a top-five red zone offense with Kyler Murray, [while] the Bears have the worst red zone defense in the league."

Cowboys @ Dolphins (-1.5)

4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX and the FOX Sports app 

Colin's pick, score prediction: Cowboys +1.5 (Cowboys win 31-27)

Colin's thoughts: "[Dallas is] 9-5 against the spread. Miami's O-line is weak [while] Dallas' pass rush is excellent. The Cowboys, following a loss, have been sensational – 35-12 is their average winning score after a loss [this season] … and let's be honest, the Miami Dolphins have lost seven straight games to teams with winning records."

Jaguars @ Buccaneers (-3)
4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS 

Colin's pick, score prediction: Buccaneers -3 (Buccaneers win 28-20)

Colin's thoughts: "C.J. Beathard probably starts [at quarterback for the Jaguars], [but] Jacksonville is reeling [even with starter] Trevor Lawrence. … Baker [Mayfield's] last three games, he's been on fire [with] eight TDs [to] one pick, [and] a passer rating of 108… [Tampa Bay] is also 7-1 at home as the favorite." 

Ravens @ 49ers (-5.5)
8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ABC/ESPN

Colin's pick, score prediction: Ravens +5.5 (49ers win 28-24)

Colin's thoughts: "The Niners are going to win, but I'm taking the points at 5.5. [John] Harbaugh is a great underdog coach [and] Lamar [Jackson] is unbeatable against NFC teams and the Niners are banged up. Listen, right now, Baltimore [has] six wins against teams with a winning record, they're really good in this spot."

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on the NFL and other sports.

