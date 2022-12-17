National Football League NFL Week 15: Top viral moments from Colts-Vikings, Ravens-Browns, Bills-Dolphins 45 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It's almost Christmas, which means we get some Saturday NFL action as the 2022 regular season enters its home stretch. The Colts look to play spoiler against the Vikings, the Ravens seek a second straight AFC North road win against the Browns and the Dolphins head to snowy Buffalo to take on the Bills in a pivotal AFC East showdown.

Here are the top trending moments from a key slate of NFL games.

Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings

Star-studded group of mascots!

Viktor the Viking and Blue the Colt have arrived in Minneapolis for Saturday's matinee, and they brought some friends — Stuff the Magic Dragon, Clark the Cub, Buoy, G-Wiz, Puddles, Blooper and Goldy Gopher.

The mascots will face off against some pee-wee football players at halftime, and they are ready for action.

Saturday bump?

The Colts are out to a surprising 17-0 lead over the Vikings on the road on a Saturday — coached by Jeff Saturday.

Kirk Cousins, meanwhile, is less than thrilled.

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills

There is football weather, and then there is this

The forecasted snowstorm that the Dolphins downplayed has arrived in Buffalo.

