National Football League
NFL Week 15: Top viral moments from Colts-Vikings, Ravens-Browns, Bills-Dolphins
National Football League

NFL Week 15: Top viral moments from Colts-Vikings, Ravens-Browns, Bills-Dolphins

45 mins ago

It's almost Christmas, which means we get some Saturday NFL action as the 2022 regular season enters its home stretch. The Colts look to play spoiler against the Vikings, the Ravens seek a second straight AFC North road win against the Browns and the Dolphins head to snowy Buffalo to take on the Bills in a pivotal AFC East showdown.

Here are the top trending moments from a key slate of NFL games.

Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings

Star-studded group of mascots!

Viktor the Viking and Blue the Colt have arrived in Minneapolis for Saturday's matinee, and they brought some friends — Stuff the Magic Dragon, Clark the Cub, Buoy, G-Wiz, Puddles, Blooper and Goldy Gopher.

The mascots will face off against some pee-wee football players at halftime, and they are ready for action.

Saturday bump?

The Colts are out to a surprising 17-0 lead over the Vikings on the road on a Saturday — coached by Jeff Saturday.

Kirk Cousins, meanwhile, is less than thrilled.

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns

Stay tuned for updates!

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills

There is football weather, and then there is this

The forecasted snowstorm that the Dolphins downplayed has arrived in Buffalo.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
NFL Week 15 top plays: Colts-Vikings, Ravens-Browns, Dolphins-Bills
National Football League

NFL Week 15 top plays: Colts-Vikings, Ravens-Browns, Dolphins-Bills

12 mins ago
Super Bowl odds: Lines for every team; Bills favored to win it all
National Football League

Super Bowl odds: Lines for every team; Bills favored to win it all

1 hour ago
NFL odds Week 15: How to bet Chiefs-Texans
National Football League

NFL odds Week 15: How to bet Chiefs-Texans

2 hours ago
NFL odds Week 15: Lines, results for every game
National Football League

NFL odds Week 15: Lines, results for every game

2 hours ago
Super Bowl LVII is in 57 days; 1 big question for 15 NFL contenders
National Football League

Super Bowl LVII is in 57 days; 1 big question for 15 NFL contenders

10 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes