National Football League NFL Week 15 odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads for every game Updated Dec. 10, 2023 8:28 p.m. ET

Christmas comes a little early for NFL fans this week.

There will be three games on Saturday in addition to the usual contests on Thursday, Sunday and Monday.

One of the top matchups will be Dak Prescott, Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys facing Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills on Sunday (FOX and the FOX Sports App).

In one of Saturday's top games, the Detroit Lions, who lead the NFC North Division, will play host to the Denver Broncos, who have won six of their past seven games.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 15 — the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under.

All times ET

THURSDAY'S GAME

Chargers @ Raiders (8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video)

Point spread: Chargers -3.5 (Chargers favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Raiders cover)

Moneyline: Chargers -179 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.59 total); Raiders +150 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

SATURDAY'S GAMES

Vikings @ Bengals (1 p.m., NFL Network)

Point spread: Vikings -1 (Vikings favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Bengals cover)

Moneyline: Vikings -115 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.70 total); Bengals -104 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.62 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Steelers @ Colts (4:30 p.m., NFL Network)

Point spread: Colts -3 (Colts favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Steelers cover)

Moneyline: Colts -154 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $16.49 total); Steelers +131 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23.10 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

Broncos @ Lions (8:15 p.m., NFL Network)

Point spread: Lions -4.5 (Lions favored to win by more than 4.5 points, otherwise Broncos cover)

Moneyline: Lions -209 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.78 total); Broncos +173 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27.30 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 47 points scored by both teams combined

SUNDAY'S GAMES

Bears @ Browns (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Browns -2.5 (Browns favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Bears cover)

Moneyline: Browns -140 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.14 total); Bears +118 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.80 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 36 points scored by both teams combined

Chiefs @ Patriots (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Chiefs -10 (Chiefs favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise Patriots cover)

Moneyline: Chiefs -450 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12.22 total); Patriots +350 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 37.5 points scored by both teams combined

Giants @ Saints (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Saints -6 (Saints favored to win by more than 6 points, otherwise Giants cover)

Moneyline: Saints -246 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.07 total); Giants +201 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30.10 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 36.5 points scored by both teams combined

Falcons @ Panthers (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Falcons -3 (Falcons favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Panthers cover)

Moneyline: Falcons -136 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.35 total); Panthers +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 35 points scored by both teams combined

Buccaneers @ Packers (1 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Packers -3.5 (Packers favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Buccaneers cover)

Moneyline: Packers -183 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.46 total); Buccaneers +155 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 42 points scored by both teams combined

Texans @ Titans (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Texans -3.5 (Texans favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Titans cover)

Moneyline: Texans -183 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.46 total); Titans +155 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 42.5 points scored by both teams combined

Jets @ Dolphins (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Dolphins -13.5 (Dolphins favored to win by more than 13.5 points, otherwise Jets cover)

Moneyline: Dolphins -779 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.28 total); Jets +535 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $63.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Commanders @ Rams (4:05 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Rams -6.5 (Rams favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Commanders cover)

Moneyline: Rams -253 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.95 total); Commanders +208 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30.80 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 46 points scored by both teams combined

49ers @ Cardinals (4:05 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: 49ers -13.5 (49ers favored to win by more than 13.5 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)

Moneyline: 49ers -752 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.28 total); Cardinals +525 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $62.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 46.5 points scored by both teams combined

Cowboys @ Bills (4:25 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports App)

Point spread: Bills -1.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Cowboys cover)

Moneyline: Bills -125 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18 total); Cowboys +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 49 points scored by both teams combined

Ravens @ Jaguars (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: Ravens -3.5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Jaguars cover)

Moneyline: Ravens -188 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.32 total); Jaguars +159 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $25.90 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 39.5 points scored by both teams combined

MONDAY'S GAME

Eagles @ Seahawks (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC)

Point spread: Eagles -4 (Eagles favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Seahawks cover)

Moneyline: Eagles -200 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15 total); Seahawks +170 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 47 points scored by both teams combined

