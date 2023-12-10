National Football League NFL Week 14 top viral moments: Ohio State stars reunite and OBJ faces Rams Updated Dec. 10, 2023 2:52 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 14 of the NFL season continues with a packed slate Sunday as the playoff picture comes into focus!

In the early window, the Lions look for another NFC North divisional win against the Bears and the Rams look to boost their playoff chances by pulling off an upset against the Ravens in Baltimore.

Aaron Donald on proving doubters wrong, winning a Super Bowl with Rams

Later, the 49ers take on the Seahawks after San Francisco's huge win in Philadelphia last week, while the Raiders host the Vikings.

49ers' Christian McCaffrey sits down with ex-teammate Greg Olsen

Social media was buzzing with another busy day across the NFL.

Here's what had everyone talking!

Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears

"Go Bears!" -Santa

If Santa is a Bears fan, we might all be on the naughty list.

Detroit Bison?

No, that's not a Buffalo Bills fan, just a Lions fan with some interesting headgear.

Getting chippy!

This NFC North rivalry is already becoming a bit tense early.

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints

Neet for speed!

NASCAR ambassador Alvin Kamara is sending a message before a pivotal NFC South game for the Saints.

Do your dance, Jamaal!

Jamaal Williams was feeling himself after the Saints had a big blocked punt for a touchdown.

The Panthers' struggles continue

Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens

Nothing like seeing old friends!

Odell Beckham Jr. showed love to the Rams squad he won a Super Bowl with as the Ravens got ready to host Los Angeles.

OBJ revenge game!

Beckham may still have love for the Rams off the field, but he's carving up is former team on it after saying he looked forward to doing so.

Houston Texans at New York Jets

A long way from Columbus

Speaking of old friends, Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud shared some moments with his former Ohio State teammate, wide receiver Garrett Wilson, before Houston took on Wilson's Jets.

Stroud also went through a basketball-themed warmup while prepping injured Texans receiver Tank Dell.

Sunday also marked a reunion for Houston head coach DeMeco Ryans and New York head coach Robert Saleh, who worked together as assistant coaches with the 49ers.

Randall Cobb gets his flowers!

The veteran wide receiver got the Jets on the board with a touchdown catch early in the second half, and got praise from some current and former teammates.

Zach Wilson got some love as well.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns

Tough Trevor

Six days after suffering a scary-looking ankle sprain, Trevor Lawrence is in the starting lineup for the Jaguars as they take on the Browns in a must-win, FOX Sports' Jay Glazer reported.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons

Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals

Shane Steichen for coach of the year?

The Colts have quickly erased an early 14-0 deficit, and Jason McIntyre thinks that should say something about the recognition of the first-year Steichen.

Coming up:

Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX)

Minnesota Vikings at Las Vegas Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX)

Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET)

Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers (4:25 p.m. ET)

