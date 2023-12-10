NFL Week 14 top viral moments: Ohio State stars reunite and OBJ faces Rams
Week 14 of the NFL season continues with a packed slate Sunday as the playoff picture comes into focus!
In the early window, the Lions look for another NFC North divisional win against the Bears and the Rams look to boost their playoff chances by pulling off an upset against the Ravens in Baltimore.
Later, the 49ers take on the Seahawks after San Francisco's huge win in Philadelphia last week, while the Raiders host the Vikings.
Social media was buzzing with another busy day across the NFL.
Here's what had everyone talking!
Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
"Go Bears!" -Santa
If Santa is a Bears fan, we might all be on the naughty list.
Detroit Bison?
No, that's not a Buffalo Bills fan, just a Lions fan with some interesting headgear.
Getting chippy!
This NFC North rivalry is already becoming a bit tense early.
Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints
Neet for speed!
NASCAR ambassador Alvin Kamara is sending a message before a pivotal NFC South game for the Saints.
Do your dance, Jamaal!
Jamaal Williams was feeling himself after the Saints had a big blocked punt for a touchdown.
The Panthers' struggles continue
Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens
Nothing like seeing old friends!
Odell Beckham Jr. showed love to the Rams squad he won a Super Bowl with as the Ravens got ready to host Los Angeles.
OBJ revenge game!
Beckham may still have love for the Rams off the field, but he's carving up is former team on it after saying he looked forward to doing so.
Houston Texans at New York Jets
A long way from Columbus
Speaking of old friends, Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud shared some moments with his former Ohio State teammate, wide receiver Garrett Wilson, before Houston took on Wilson's Jets.
Stroud also went through a basketball-themed warmup while prepping injured Texans receiver Tank Dell.
Sunday also marked a reunion for Houston head coach DeMeco Ryans and New York head coach Robert Saleh, who worked together as assistant coaches with the 49ers.
Randall Cobb gets his flowers!
The veteran wide receiver got the Jets on the board with a touchdown catch early in the second half, and got praise from some current and former teammates.
Zach Wilson got some love as well.
Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns
Tough Trevor
Six days after suffering a scary-looking ankle sprain, Trevor Lawrence is in the starting lineup for the Jaguars as they take on the Browns in a must-win, FOX Sports' Jay Glazer reported.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons
Stay tuned for updates!
Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals
Shane Steichen for coach of the year?
The Colts have quickly erased an early 14-0 deficit, and Jason McIntyre thinks that should say something about the recognition of the first-year Steichen.
Coming up:
Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX)
Stay tuned for updates!
Minnesota Vikings at Las Vegas Raiders (4:05 p.m. ET, FOX)
Stay tuned for updates!
Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs (4:25 p.m. ET)
Stay tuned for updates!
Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers (4:25 p.m. ET)
Stay tuned for updates!
Eagles' security Dom DiSandro banned from sideline for SNF vs. Cowboys
2023 NFL Week 14 odds, best bets Eagles-Cowboys, Seahawks-49ers
NFL Week 14 Blazin' 5: Can Panthers, Broncos, Bears pull off upsets?
Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Prediction, odds, picks
2023-24 NFL playoff picture, bracket, schedule
2023 NFL odds: What will ATS bettors do in Panthers-Saints?
Scouting Caleb Williams, Bo Nix, Drake Maye and other top 2024 NFL QB prospects
2023 Top 10 NFL quarterbacks: Ranking the best QBs after Patrick Mahomes
Why can't Tyreek Hill win NFL MVP? 'The Dolphins go as Hill goes'
