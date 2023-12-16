National Football League NFL Week 15 live updates: Bengals battling Vikes in OT; Steelers-Colts, Broncos-Lions on tap Updated Dec. 16, 2023 4:03 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Week 15 of the NFL season continues Saturday with a three-game slate, and we've got you covered with all the highlights from around the league.

Kicking things off, Cincinnati (7-6) is playing host to Minnesota (7-6), followed by Pittsburgh (7-6) battling Indianapolis (7-6) in the afternoon slate (4:30 p.m. ET).

Later, Denver (7-6) is facing Detroit (9-4) to close out the evening (8:15 p.m. ET).

Here are the top moments!

Minnesota Vikings at Cincinnati Bengals

0:39 4Q: TIE GAME!

Jake Browning went to his right, threw up a deep ball for Tee Higgins and the wide receiver pulled off one of the most absurd touchdown catches of the season. This one was a 21-yard touchdown for the Bengals that helped even up the score at 24 apiece. The game went to overtime.

Ja'Marr Chase injured

Chase suffered a right shoulder injury in the fourth quarter and was questionable to return.

3:48 4Q: CHAOTIC Vikings TD drive!

A pick-six from Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt was negated by Trey Hendrickson lining up offside, moving the chains for the Vikings. Later in the drive, running back Ty Chander ripped a 30-yard carry. One play later, Nick Mullens improvised and found wide receiver Jordan Addison for a circus, 1-yard touchdown reception, regaining the lead for Minnesota.

7:46 4Q: Bengals tie it up!

What a comeback by Cincinnati, which has come back from down 17-3 to knot the score at 17-all. Cincy marched 64 yards on 11 plays, capping the drive with a 1-yard scoring plunge by Joe Mixon.

14:56 4Q: TOUCHDOWN BENGALS!

Just like that, the Bengals got back within a score at 17-10. Jake Browning hit Tee Higgins with a 13-yard touchdown pass, and Cincinnati was in business with a quarter to go.

4:36 3Q: 17-3, Vikings

It was another methodical drive for Minnesota, using eight plays and more than four minutes to go just 36 yards. A field goal made it 17-3.

10:46 3Q: Vikings extend lead

It's been a defensive struggle so far, but Minnesota broke out big-time to start the second half. The Vikings drove 92 yards on eight plays, pushing their advantage to 14-3 on a 37-yard touchdown pass from Nick Mullens to Jordan Addison. The Mullens-Addison connection has proven fruitful, as the pair have connected on all four of their targets for 101 yards.

Injury update: Bengals lose two players

According to ESPN, Cincinnati has already lost two defensive players for the rest of the game due to injuries: defensive tackle D.J. Reader, and cornerback DJ Ivey.

2:23 1Q: TOUCHDOWN VIKINGS!

Minnesota responded impressively to Cincinnati's opening field goal with its first opening-drive touchdown of the season to grab a 7-3 lead. The drive went 75 yards on 12 plays, capped by a 1-yard plunge by Ty Chander.

8:41 1Q: Bengals on board first

Jake Browning has been a revelation for the Bengals in place of injured star Joe Burrow. After the Bengals received the opening kickoff, Browning drove the Bengals 59 yards on 11 plays, giving Cincinnati a quick 3-0 lead. Browning was 5-for-6 for 57 yards on the drive.

Coming up:

Pittsburgh Steelers at Indianapolis Colts (4:30 p.m. ET)

Denver Broncos at Detroit Lions (8:15 p.m. ET)

