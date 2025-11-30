NFL Week 13 Team of the Week: Jordan Love, Bijan Robinson Headline Top Performers

Each week, we offer up the very best of the NFL on a given Sunday, kind of like the fantasy football team you wished you had.

All year, we’ve picked one quarterback, two running backs, two receivers and a tight end — OK, this sounds a lot like a super-hindsight fantasy football team. We’re also recognizing an entire offensive line, a few select defensive stars and even a special-teams standout of the week.

Normally, we try to just highlight the Sunday slate of games, but there was so much good football between Thanksgiving and Black Friday that we included those performances this week. With that, let’s dive into Week 13:

We'll go back to Thursday, when Love had a dominant showing in the Packers' 31-24 win over the Lions. He threw for four touchdowns with no interceptions, the only time he's done that in 54 career games.

We thought about Carolina's Bryce Young, who threw for three touchdowns in the Panthers' upset win over the Rams, but we'll stick with Love in a close call.

It came in a losing effort, but Robinson was back to his dual-threat self Sunday with for a league-best 142 rushing yards and a touchdown while also catching five passes for 51 yards. It's not really his fault that the Jets rallied for 10 points in the final 2 minutes to stun the Falcons.

Another five rushing yards this season will give Robinson 1,000. He's also back on course to lead the NFL in yards from scrimmage, on pace for 2,251 on the season.

The second-year back from Troy got his third 100-yard rushing game of 2025 after totaling 155 as a rookie last season. He has stepped up as a solid injury replacement for Los Angeles.

On Sunday, Vidal went for a career-best 126 yards and a touchdown in their win over the Raiders. Rookie Omarion Hampton should be back next week, but the Chargers are now 3-0 when Vidal rushes for 100 or more yards, so he gets our nod today over compelling cases from Miami's Devon Achane and both 100-yard rushers from the Bears' win on Friday.

Another from Thanksgiving!

Some of this week's best receiving performances were in losing efforts, but not Lamb, who had seven catches for 112 yards and a touchdown in the Cowboys' win over the Chiefs. He's been overshadowed by George Pickens this season, but Lamb stepped up with a big game. Dallas will need both to play at a high level if they're to pull off any kind of playoff push over the final five weeks.

There were a lot of two-touchdown games to consider this week – Green Bay's Dontayvion Wicks, Kansas City's Rashee Rice, Los Angeles' Davante Adams – but we'll go with Brown, who had 10 catches for 132 yards (both highs among the two-touchdown scorers in Week 13) and two scores in the Eagles' Friday loss to the Bears.

After totaling three touchdowns in the first nine games of the season, Brown now has three in the last two weeks, getting back into form as the Eagles try to hold off Dallas for the NFC East title.

TE: Brock Bowers, Raiders

The early games didn't have an obvious choice at tight end, so Bowers made it easy with a circus one-handed catch for one of his two touchdowns in the Raiders' loss to the Chargers.

Bowers had four catches for 63 yards, and while he's only played in eight games, he's now two touchdowns off the NFL lead among tight ends. It's very realistic to see him finishing atop that list.

This was pretty impressive.

Buffalo had to play Sunday without starting tackles Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown, and still dominated the Steelers. The Bills rushed for 249 yards and Josh Allen wasn't sacked, so props to the starting five – from left, Ryan Van Demark, David Edwards, Connor McGovern, O'Cyrus Torrence and Alec Anderson.

Van Demark had 95 offensive snaps all season before Sunday, and Anderson had only 35, so it's even more impressive of a performance and makes the unit all the more deserving of our weekly honor.

DL: Micah Parsons, Packers

Ten players had at least two sacks this week, so this wasn't an easy selection process. Parsons had 2.5 and four quarterback hits in Green Bay's Thanksgiving win over Detroit, so he gets the first nod.

Parsons now has at least 12 sacks in each of his first five NFL seasons, and he needs just two in the remaining five games to set a new career high.

The former first-round pick had 4.5 sacks in his first 25 career games, but he's coming into his own of late with four sacks in his last three games. Minnesota got shut out by the Seahawks on Sunday, but Turner had two sacks and also forced two fumbles.

A lot of big names had two sacks this week – Dallas' Jadeveon Clowney, Arizona's Josh Sweat, Las Vegas' Maxx Crosby – but we'll pick Turner as an emerging young edge rusher who is getting better every week.

LB: Ernest Jones IV, Seahawks

Sunday was a rough first NFL start for Vikings rookie Max Brosmer, never more so than on a desperation underhand heave on fourth down that Jones picked off and returned 85 yards for a touchdown. Jones added a second interception and now has five picks this season after totaling five in his first four NFL seasons.

Seattle is now 9-3 with a top-10 defense, and Jones has been a crucial piece in the middle of that unit.

Ernest Jones returns 84-yard pick-six to give Seahawks early lead vs. Vikings | NFL Highlights

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford had two interceptions all season before they played Carolina on Sunday, and the Panthers doubled that total, including Jackson returning his pick 48 yards for a touchdown.

The Panthers beat arguably the hottest team in the NFL, and their defense was a big part of that by forcing three turnovers. Kudos to safety Nick Scott, who had the other interception and nine tackles.

Mike Jackson returns interception 48 yards for TD, giving Panthers lead over Rams | NFL Highlights

Special Teams: K Nick Folk, Jets

As difficult kicks go, Folk gets the win this week – a 56-yarder as time expired to complete a wild comeback for the Jets and a win over the Falcons.

The temperature at MetLife Stadium for kickoff was 43 degrees with what was officially noted as a "cold, misty rain" – not ideal conditions for such a big kick. Folk had missed a 55-yarder in the first half, but made his other field goal and extra points.

Jets' Nick Folk drains a 56-yard game-winning field goal vs. Falcons | NFL Highlights

A shoutout to his teammate Isaiah Williams, who had an 83-yard punt return to set up a short field goal for the Jets.

Greg Auman is an NFL Reporter for FOX Sports. He previously spent a decade covering the Buccaneers for the Tampa Bay Times and The Athletic. You can follow him on Twitter at @gregauman .