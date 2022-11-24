National Football League NFL Week 12 live updates: Bills-Lions, Giants-Cowboys, Patriots-Vikings 16 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 12 of the NFL season kicks off Thursday with three highly anticipated Thanksgiving Day matchups.

Kicking things off, Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions are currently playing host to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

Later, it's an NFC East showdown between the New York Giants and the Dallas Cowboys, followed by the New England Patriots facing the Minnesota Vikings on the road to close things out.

Here are the top plays from Thursday's Thanksgiving slate!

Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions

Setting the stage

Josh Allen gives his team a pregame speech before they take the field.

Lions on the board!

Jamaal Williams does what he does best. The Lions running back took the handoff and ran up the middle for a 2-yard touchdown to give Detroit a 7-0 lead. The touchdown run is Williams' league-leading 13th rushing score of the season.

Picture-perfect pass

It didn't take long for the Bills to answer right back as Allen hooked up with Isaiah McKenzie for a picture-perfect 19-yard touchdown.

COMING UP:

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys (4:30 p.m. on FOX)

New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings (8:20 p.m. ET)

