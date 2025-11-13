NFL Week 11 Preview: Stats and Storylines to Know For 6 FOX Games

Are we getting an NFC Championship Game preview this weekend on FOX?

FOX's six-game slate for Week 11 is highlighted by the much-anticipated matchup between the Seahawks and Rams in Los Angeles. Both teams enter the matchup with the same record (7-2) and have each won four straight. Seattle's won its four games by a combined 62 points, while Los Angeles has won its last four games by a combined 80 points.

Not only will the winner here move into first place in the NFC West by themselves, but they'll likely be seen as the team to beat in the NFC as well. They'll meet up again in Seattle in Week 16, and it seems likely that there will be just as much on the line.

Now, let's dive into the top stats and storylines to follow in this week's FOX games.

Chicago, tied with Detroit for the best record in the NFC North, lost its opener at home to Minnesota and must try to salvage the split on the road. Rookie Kyle Monangai has rushed for 390 yards, putting him on pace for the second-most by any seventh-round rookie in the last 25 years, behind only the Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco (830) in 2022.

This is another battle of second-year quarterbacks. J.J. McCarthy had two picks and completed less than half his passes against the Ravens last week, and quarterbacks doing those two things have lost 17 in a row. Fair warning: Chicago's defense leads the NFL with 20 takeaways, including a league-best 13 interceptions, so the Bears are plus-14 in turnover margin, while the Vikings are minus-7, with only the Dolphins committing more turnovers this season.

Has Caleb Williams already turned the Bears into a playoff team?

Atlanta has lost four in a row, and there's more than missed kicks at play. In the Falcons' first five games, they had at least 300 yards of total offense in every game while also holding opponents under 300. In the last four, they've failed to reach 300 in all four while giving up at least 400.

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, who had 238 total yards in an upset win of the Bills, has been held under 100 in each of the last four games.

The good news? If the Falcons can win at home against Carolina, their next two are at the Saints (2-8) and Jets (2-7). The bad news? Carolina won the first meeting 30-0, and that was before Rico Dowdle went on his current heater. He's now third in the league with 788 rushing yards, despite having only 83 in the first four games of the season.

I'm presenting this in a "Hey, this is the week" context, but Titans rookie Cam Ward now has nine straight starts without a multi-touchdown game to open his career. The NFL record? Ryan Leaf and Rick Mirer with 15, with Steve Young (14) as the only such streak longer than what Ward has now.

Glass half full? Ward also hasn't had a multi-interception game yet, and the only longer streaks without one to open a career are Robert Griffin (15), Dak Prescott (12) and Joe Burrow (11).

The Texans rallied from 19 down in the fourth quarter against the Jaguars to win and is trying to keep playoff hopes alive, but their next three games after this are against the Bills, at Chiefs and at Colts.

The first meeting between these two was a 26-0 win for Houston. So, even on the road, the Texans should be able to handle this one.

First game for Giants interim coach Mike Kafka, and it's also ameis Winston's first start for New York with rookie Jaxson Dart still in concussion protocol.

A larger concern is New York's run defense, which is allowing opponents to average 5.53 yards per carry, the highest average of any defense on any team in the Super Bowl era. That could be good news for Josh Jacobs, who has rushed for 608 yards this season but is still working on his first 100-yard game.

Has Micah Parsons been a disappointment for the Packers?

This game has two of the league's best edge rushers, as the Giants' Brian Burns is tied for the league lead with 11 sacks, and the Packers have Micah Parsons, who has only 4.5 sacks in eight career games against the Giants. Teammate Rashan Gary has 7.5 sacks and is on pace for his first double-digit sack season, with a nine and 9.5 sack seasons already in his first six years.

Los Angeles and Seattle are No. 1 and 3 in this week's FOX Sports Power Rankings, so it's a huge showdown that could end up being the difference between being the NFC's No. 1 seed and No. 5.

Last year's games were both close. The Rams won in overtime after Seattle had tied the first meeting in the final minute, and then Seattle won in Los Angeles on a touchdown with 3:19 left.

The Seahawks are one of two NFL teams still perfect on the road. They're 4-0 and the Patriots are 5-0. Seattle went 7-1 on the road last season as well, so head coach Mike Macdonald has been able to get his team to play well away from home in his first two seasons as head coach.

Matthew Stafford has had his bye already and still has 25 touchdown passes, which was five more than any other player entering Week 11. He's on course to have the biggest margin in touchdown passes since Patrick Mahomes threw for 50 in 2018, throwing 11 more touchdown passes than any other quarterback that year.

Tom Brady's LFG Player of the Game: Rams QB Matthew Stafford 🏆

Seattle will need to minimize turnovers to have a shot here. The Seahawks committed 16, second-most in the league, but have been able to overcome that.

Arizona has gone from 2-0 to 3-6, putting Jonathan Gannon on the hot seat. But don't blame quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who has thrown for two touchdowns in each of his four starts since taking over for Kyler Murray, with one total interception.

Much has been made of San Francisco's easy schedule, and the 49ers need to win their next four — Cardinals, Panthers, Browns, Titans — to keep up with a tough NFC West with a regular-season finale at home against Seattle.

Christian McCaffrey is averaging a career-low 3.5 yards per carry, but he's been prolific in the pass game. He's on course to finish with 1,176 receiving yards, which would be the most ever for a running back, breaking Charley Taylor's 1966 record of 1,119. He's also on pace for 117 receptions, which would break the running back season record of 116 set by ... McCaffrey himself in 2019.

Greg Auman is an NFL Reporter for FOX Sports. He previously spent a decade covering the Buccaneers for the Tampa Bay Times and The Athletic. You can follow him on Twitter at @gregauman .