The past two weeks have been a public betting bonanza in the NFL. Favorites have gone 24-4 straight up (SU) and 20-8 against the spread (ATS), and the masses are on a two-week binge of bashing the bookmakers.

"The favorites have done very well in the bigger-bet games," Caesars Sports head of football trading Joey Feazel said. "You hate to see it as a bookmaker, but it’s been very good for the customers. The public sure has prospered."

So in NFL Week 11 odds, sportsbooks in Vegas and nationwide are desperate for an underdog to knock off a popular favorite. Like, say, the rejuvenated Vikings beating the 49ers, or the Commanders upending the red-hot Bengals.

More on those matchups, along with a pair of key FOX contests and a couple of sharp plays, as we dive into NFL Week 11 betting nuggets.

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Marquee Mexico Matchup

The top game on the Week 11 NFL odds board is Sunday night’s Vikings-49ers showdown in Mexico City.

Caesars Sports opened San Francisco (8-1 SU/6-3 ATS) as a 3.5-point favorite against Minnesota (7-2 SU/5-4 ATS). Sharp action on Vikings +3.5 moved the line to 49ers -3 within a couple of hours Sunday, and San Francisco remained -3 on Wednesday evening.

"With Kirko Chainz and that super dangerous defense, there’s been a tide shift on the Vikings," Feazel said, referring to quarterback Kirk Cousins, who helped guide Minnesota to a 30-10 rout of Green Bay in Week 10.

A week ago, Minnesota was in the +2500/+3000 range in Super Bowl odds. With the Cousins acquisition, his immediate success and continued standout play from the defense, the Vikings are now the +1400 seventh choice in Caesars’ odds to win Super Bowl LXI.

But the public is still enamored with San Francisco’s high-octane offense, which is coming off a 46-40 win over Dallas.

"We’re seeing more 49ers action at this point. It’s a team that has no issues scoring, week in and week out," Feazel said. "We’re seeing a little Minnesota action on the moneyline. But I’d anticipate needing the Vikings to win outright, with how the past couple weeks have gone."

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.

CMC will attempt to ruin books' dreams of a Vikings upset on Sunday (Getty Images).

NFL Rocks On FOX

The Bears and Lions are trying to keep pace not only in a hugely competitive NFC North, where all four teams have winning records, but with the 49ers as well.

Chicago (7-2 SU/6-3 ATS) is coming off its bye and riding a four-game winning streak, going 3-1 ATS in that span. The Bears are big favorites to make it five in a row against the Saints (3-6 SU and ATS).

Caesars opened Chicago -9.5 and climbed to -11.5 (-105) by Monday afternoon, with stops at -10 and -10.5 along the way. The Bears remained -11.5 (-105) on Wednesday evening.

"The Bears are taking a lot of public money every week because of their great offense," Feazel said. "No surprise this week, we’re taking mostly Bears action. It’s really been one-way traffic since we opened Sunday afternoon."

That lopsided-on-paper matchup is a key one in the 1 p.m. ET Sunday window.

"The Saints are a big need in this early slot," Feazel said. "We’re gonna need one of these ‘dogs to get there outright. There’ll be a lot of big favorites in moneyline parlays."

Also at 1 p.m. ET on FOX: Buccaneers (3-6 SU/4-5 ATS) at Lions (7-2 SU/4-4-1 ATS). Detroit opened -5.5 at Caesars and quickly moved to -6, then reached -6.5 on Monday and -7 on Tuesday.

That’s largely because Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield (foot) is questionable. But there is some early Tampa Bay support.

"It’s two-way action at the moment, and the need is the Lions. But by Sunday, I anticipate needing the Bucs to cover," Feazel said. "There’s not a lot of public excitement around the NFC South. The public will be on the prolific offense of the Lions."

Feazel also noted sharp action on Under 46.5, 46 and 45.5, which drove the total down to 44.

Backing Burrow's Bengals

Joe Burrow and the Bengals’ offense are on fire, riding a five-game winning streak into Week 11. Cincinnati (7-2 SU/6-3 ATS) has also covered in four of its last five games heading into a Monday night meeting with the Commanders (3-5-1 SU/5-4 ATS).

Caesars opened the Bengals as 4.5-point road favorites. But that was before Cincinnati thumped Pittsburgh 38-18 on Sunday night in Week 10.

Afterward, Cincinnati shot through -5, -5.5 and -6 on the way to -6.5 (-105) by Monday morning. Feazel said sharp money came in on Bengals -4.5, -5.5 and -6.

The public is already on the Burrow train as well, and plenty more is expected before Monday’s 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff.

"Every week, what drives the public to bet certain teams is putting touchdowns on the board. And Joe Burrow and the Bengals have gotten no pushback doing that," Feazel said. "So this week is kind of exactly what you’d expect: more Bengals action.

"It’s all Bengals and all Over thus far."

The total is up to 54.5 from a 52.5 opener, with sharp action on Over 52.5. And the spread might not be done moving, especially if favorites have another banner Sunday.

"I could definitely see this line ticking to 7, especially depending on how Sunday goes," Feazel said. "We’re seeing more separation between good teams and bad teams. So we’re making adjustments with some of these lines with good teams, and the Bengals are no exception."

NFL Sharp Side

Professional bettor Randy McKay is already involved in Sunday’s AFC West clash between the Raiders and Broncos at 4:25 p.m. ET. In fact, McKay is in twice, putting some faith in rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza and big underdog Las Vegas.

McKay took Raiders +10.5 for the game and Raiders +6.5 for the first half.

"Two division rivals match up here, in a place where the Raiders have had success lately," McKay said, noting the Raiders are 4-1 ATS in their last five trips to Denver and 8-2 ATS in their last 10 meetings overall with the Broncos. "Denver, coming off its bye, tends to start slow, and I could see that in this matchup.

"The health of tight end Brock Bowers is important here. But I like what I saw in the first half last week from Mendoza and [coach] Klint Kubiak."

Bowers (ankle) is questionable for Las Vegas. As for Mendoza, he ran for a 10-yard touchdown on his first possession of his first NFL start to give the Raiders a 7-0 lead over Seattle, and Las Vegas led 10-7 at halftime.

But the Raiders went on to lose 21-13.

Action Jacksonville

The Jaguars (7-2 SU/6-3 ATS) are also drawing attention from the public betting masses. Jacksonville is 6-1 SU in its last seven games and has covered in each of its last three.

New York (5-3-1 SU/6-3 ATS) isn’t nearly as flashy. But somehow, the Giants are still atop the mediocre NFC East and have been a winner for spread bettors this season.

Jacksonville opened as a 6.5-point road favorite in Caesars’ NFL Week 11 odds, and the line has mostly bounced between Jaguars -6 and -5.5 since. Jacksonville was -6 Wednesday night.

"Week in and week out, the Jaguars have attracted a lot of action. But this week so far, it’s a little less action on Jacksonville, a little more two-way," Feazel said. "We have a little Giants betting base that comes in each week.

"But we still need the Giants."

Feazel said there was early sharp action on both sides of this spread, at Giants +6.5 and Jaguars -5.5, ahead of Sunday’s 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff.