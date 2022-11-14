National Football League NFL Week 10 top plays: Commanders lead Eagles on MNF 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 10 of the NFL season comes to a close Monday with the Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in action at home, aiming to remain undefeated against their longstanding rival — the Washington Commanders — in a crucial NFC East tilt.

Star defensive end Chase Young remains sidelined despite being activated from the Commanders' Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List on Nov. 2, while rookie receiver Jahan Dotson returned after missing five games.

Here are the top plays from Monday's action!

Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles

Hot start

The Commanders turned the ball over on the opening drive, and the Eagles capitalized on the short field …

… punching it into the end zone less than a minute later to take a quick 7-0 lead right out the gate.

Knotted up

The Commanders redeemed themselves on their following drive, thanks to Antonio Gibson's fancy footwork.

Flying high

Dallas Goedert reeled in a smooth jump-pass from Hurts to put the Eagles back on top, 14-7, at the end of the first quarter.

Clawing back

The Commanders added a field goal early in the second half to close the gap and followed that up with a huge interception that turned the tables on the Eagles.

Coming through!

Commanders' celebrated rookie running back Brian Robinson powered through the Eagles defense en route to the end zone to give Washington a 17-14 lead late in the second quarter.

Unreal

The Commanders got the ball back with less than a minute to spare in the half, and Taylor Heinicke & Co. didn't waste any time jumping into action.

After a few big gains, the underdogs added a 58-yard field goal to extend their lead, 20-14, at the break.

Battling

Washington came out strong in the second half, charging downfield with lots of help from Terry McLaurin.

Not so fast

The big gain put the Commanders in the red zone quickly, but they settled for a field goal after the Eagles defense denied them at the goal line. Just like that, Washington was up by nine …

Birthday boy

… but that didn't last long.

The Eagles answered with a touchdown, courtesy of wideout DeVonta Smith on his 24th birthday, to make it 23-21. Cheers!

Stay tuned for updates.

