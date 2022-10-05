National Football League Commanders' Brian Robinson returns to practice five weeks after shooting 11 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Five weeks ago, Brian Robinson's NFL career appeared to be in jeopardy. On Wednesday, the Washington Commanders rookie running back returned to the practice field.

It's a beautiful development for the first-year back, who returned to practice just 38 days after being shot twice in the leg during an attempted robbery.

The team's official website reported that Robinson "did not appear" to have issues running routes and taking part in team drills.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said on Wednesday that the team plans to slowly build Robinson up, rather than playing him just because he looks healthy. There is a possibility, though, that he'll make his NFL debut in Week 5.

"We'll see how that goes," Rivera said. "I'm optimistic about it. Just in listening to everything I've heard, it's very promising. But again, as I said, the plan is to not activate him but start his clock on Wednesday and see how he does, and if he continues to progress, there's a very good chance he'll be able to play on Sunday."

Robinson referred to Wednesday's practice as a "beautiful day."

Washington selected Robinson with the No. 98 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Alabama. He served as the Crimson Tide's lead back in 2021, totaling 1,343 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns on 5.0 yards per carry. He also totaled 296 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns and was part of two national title teams (2017 and 2020).

If and when Robinson is activated, he joins a running back room that includes Antonio Gibson, J.D. McKissic and Jonathan Williams. The Commanders are averaging 100.5 rushing yards per game this season, good for 21st in the NFL.

Washington (1-3) hosts the Tennessee Titans (2-2) on Sunday.

