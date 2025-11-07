NFL Week 10 Injury Report, Inactives: QB C.J. Stroud, WR Brian Thomas Jr. Out

Week 10 of the NFL season is underway, and there are some key players dealing with injuries.

The Houston Texans' starting quarterback C.J. Stroud will miss a crucial divisional game because of a concussion, but star wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. will be out for the Jacksonville Jaguars in that same matchup.

In good news, pass-catchers Garrett Wilson and Puka Nacua will be available for the New York Jets and Los Angeles Rams, respectively.

See who's in and who's out for Week 10:

QB C.J. Stroud (Texans)

Practice schedule: DNP-DNP-DNP

Injury: Concussion

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Status: Out

Stroud will miss his first game of the season in Week 10 when the Texans face the Jaguars. He sustained a concussion while attempting to scramble for a first down during the Texans' Week 9 game against the Broncos. He did not practice throughout the week, meaning he didn't progress through the NFL's concussion protocol. While Stroud is out, backup QB Davis Mills will start for Houston.

WR Garrett Wilson (Jets)

Practice schedule: LP-LP-Full

Injury: Knee

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Status: Active

Wilson will be active for the first time since Week 6 when he hyperextended his knee. Prior to that injury, he was on a 17-game pace for 112 receptions, 1,299 yards and 14 touchdowns, which all would have been career-highs. Now that he's back, he'll try to lift a Jets team that is seeking their second win of the season. They host the Browns on Sunday.

RB Alvin Kamara (Saints)

Practice schedule: LP-LP-LP

Injury: Ankle

Status: Active

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

Kamara will be active for the Saints' Week 10 game against the Panthers. He sustained an ankle injury during Week 9, as he mustered just six carries for 14 yards and one catch for three yards. He's producing career-low efficiency marks both on the ground (3.6 yards per carry) and through the air (5.4 yards per reception). If he misses any time, the Saints will turn to rookie RB Devin Neal.

RB Rico Dowdle (Panthers)

Practice schedule: DNP-LP-Full

Injury: Quad

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Status: Active

Dowdle will be active in Week 10 when the Panthers face the Saints. He has been a revelation this season, totaling 569 yards on 78 touches over the three weeks that he filled in for counterpart Chuba Hubbard. Because of that production, he earned the starting role even when Hubbard returned and made the most of it, rushing for 130 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries in a win against the Packers in Week 9. Now that he's battled through a quad injury, he'll try to keep that momentum going.

WR Tetairoa McMillan (Panthers)

Practice schedule: N/A-N/A-LP

Injury: Hamstring

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Status: Active

After being listed as questionable, McMillan will play in the Panthers' Week 10 tilt. After not appearing on the injury report Wednesday or Thursday, he popped up with a hamstring injury on Friday. As a rookie, McMillan has hauled in 41 catches for 558 yards and two scores through nine games.

WR Brian Thomas Jr. (Jaguars)

Practice schedule: DNP-DNP-DNP

Injury: Ankle

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Status: Out

Thomas will miss the Jaguars' Week 10 game against the Texans. He sustained a low-grade high-ankle sprain in Week 9, which forced him to miss the overtime period between Jacksonville and the Raiders. Following Thomas' injury, the Jaguars went out and traded for wideout Jakobi Meyers from the Raiders just before the NFL trade deadline.

RB Bucky Irving (Buccaneers)

Practice schedule: DNP-DNP-DNP

Injury: Shoulder, Foot

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Status: Out

Irving will miss the Buccaneers' Week 10 against the Patriots with a pair of injuries, making it a fifth consecutive absence. It was widely expected the running back would be able to return after Tampa Bay's Week 9 bye, but that won't be the case. RB Rachaad White will continue to shoulder the load with Irving out of the lineup.

WR Chris Godwin (Buccaneers)

Practice schedule: DNP-DNP-DNP

Injury: Fibula

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Status: Out

Godwin will miss the Buccaneers' Week 10 against the Patriots. He has only appeared in two games this season after missing the first three weeks recovering from a torn ACL and then the past three games because of this fibula injury. It was recently reported that Godwin won't return until "late November or early December." With wideout Mike Evans already out because of a broken collarbone, the Bucs will rely heavily on rookies Emeka Egbuka and Tez Johnson.

RB Aaron Jones (Vikings)

Practice schedule: DNP-LP-LP

Injury: Shoulder/Toe

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Status: Questionable (expected to play)

Jones will carry a questionable tag into the Vikings' Week 10 game against the Ravens, but he is expected to play. Last week, he returned from a hamstring strain that cost him four games, only to sustain a new injury. Jones looked good against the Lions, rushing nine times for 78 yards. Minnesota needs his versatility in the backfield as it tries to get above .500. If Jones misses the game, RB Jordan Mason will return to being the starter.

RB D'Andre Swift (Bears)

Practice schedule: LP-Full-DNP

Injury: Groin/Non-injury related (personal)

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Status: Questionable (expected to play)

Swift will carry a questionable tag into the Bears' Week 10 game against the Giants, but he is expected to play. He missed Week 9 with a groin injury, and backup RB Kyle Monangai stepped up, carrying the ball 26 times for 176 yards. Swift's status is up in the air, but he practiced in full Thursday and missed Friday's practice because of a personal matter, not an injury. Therefore, he may be able to play. If he doesn't, Monangai will get the start again.

WR Puka Nacua (Rams)

Practice schedule: LP-Full-Full

Injury: Ribs

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Status: Active

Nacua will be active for the Rams' Week 10 game against the 49ers. He exited early in Week 9 but won't miss a start, as he practiced in full both Thursday and Friday. Through seven starts this season, Nacua has 61 catches for 711 yards and three touchdowns. He leads the NFL with 35 first-down receptions.

QB Brock Purdy (49ers)

Practice schedule: LP-LP-LP

Injury: Toe

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Status: Questionable (not expected to play)

Purdy will carry a questionable tag into the 49ers' Week 10 game against the Rams. Even if he's active, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that Mac Jones will start at quarterback for the sixth consecutive week.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!