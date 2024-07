National Football League NFL training camp 2024: Dates, locations for all 32 teams Published Jul. 17, 2024 2:53 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

As the NFL season nears, here are the training camp locations and report dates for the 32 teams.

Site: State Farm Stadium

Location: Glendale, Arizona

Reporting date: 7/23 (rookies and veterans)

Site: IBM Performance Field

Location: Flowery Branch, Georgia

Reporting date: 7/24 (rookies and veterans)

Site: Under Armour Performance Center

Location: Owings Mills, Maryland

Reporting dates: 7/13 (rookies), 7/20(veterans)

Site: St. John Fisher University

Location: Rochester, New York

Reporting dates: 7/16 (rookies), 7/23 (veterans)

Site: Bank of America Stadium

Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Reporting dates: 7/19 (rookies), 7/23 (veterans)

Site: PNC Center at Halas Hall

Location: Lake Forest, Illinois

Reporting dates: 7/16 (rookies), 7/19 (veterans)

Site: Kettering Health Practice Fields

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Reporting dates: 7/20 (rookies), 7/23 (veterans)

Site: CrossCountry Mortgage Campus

Location: Berea, Ohio

Reporting dates: 7/22 (rookies), 7/23 (veterans)

Site: River Ridge Playing Fields

Location: Oxnard, California

Reporting date: 7/24 (rookies and veterans)

Site: Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit

Location: Englewood, Colorado

Reporting dates: 7/17 (rookies), 7/23 (veterans)

Site: Detroit Lions Training Facility

Location: Allen Park, Michigan

Reporting dates: 7/20 (rookies), 7/23 (veterans)

Site: Ray Nitschke Field

Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Reporting dates: 7/17 (rookies), 7/21 (veterans)

Site: Houston Methodist Training Center

Location: Houston

Reporting date: 7/17 (rookies and veterans)

Site: Grand Park Sports Campus

Location: Westfield, Indiana

Reporting date: 7/24 (rookies and veterans)

Site: Miller Electric Center

Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Reporting dates: 7/19 (rookies), 7/23 (veterans)

Site: Missouri Western State University

Location: St. Joseph, Missouri

Reporting dates: 7/16 (rookies), 7/20 (veterans)

Site: Jack Hammett Sports Complex

Location: Costa Mesa, California

Reporting dates: 7/21 (rookies), 7/23 (veterans)

Site: The Bolt

Location: El Segundo, California

Reporting dates: 7/16 (rookies), 7/23 (veterans)

Site: Loyola Marymount University

Location: Los Angeles

Reporting date: 7/23 (rookies and veterans)

Site: Baptist Health Training Complex

Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Reporting dates: 7/16 (rookies), 7/23 (veterans)

Site: Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center

Location: Eagan, Minnesota

Reporting dates: 7/21 (rookies), 7/23 (veterans)

Site: Gillette Stadium

Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts

Reporting dates: 7/19 (rookies), 7/23 (veterans)

Site: University of California

Location: Irvine, California

Reporting dates: 7/16 (rookies), 7/23 (veterans)

Site: Quest Diagnostics Training Facility

Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

Reporting dates: 7/16 (rookies), 7/23 (veterans)

Site: Atlantic Health Jets Training Center

Location: Florham Park, New Jersey

Reporting date: 7/18 (rookies), 7/23 (veterans)

Site: NovaCare Complex

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Reporting date: 7/23 (rookies and veterans)

Site: Saint Vincent College

Location: Latrobe, Pennsylvania

Reporting date: 7/24 (rookies and veterans)

Site: SAP Performance Facility

Location: Santa Clara, California

Reporting dates: 7/16 (rookies), 7/23 (veterans)

Site: Virginia Mason Athletic Center

Location: Renton, Washington

Reporting date: 7/17 (rookies), 7/23 (veterans)

Site: AdventHealth Training Center

Location: Tampa, Florida

Reporting dates: 7/22 (rookies), 7/23 (veterans)

Site: Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Reporting dates: 7/23 (rookies and veterans)

Site: OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park

Location: Ashburn, Virginia

Reporting dates: 7/18 (rookies), 7/23 (veterans)

