National Football League NFL top-10 rankings: Ravens soaring at the top; Eagles continue slide Published Jan. 1, 2024 12:49 p.m. ET

Happy New Year! While the calendar change to 2024 brings us one step closer to the end of the regular season, Week 17 saw two teams secure the No. 1 seed in their respective conferences, a handful of teams lock in playoff berths, and others improve their playoff outlooks.

With that said, here are my updated rankings of the 10 best teams as we head into Week 18.

1. Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens and Lamar Jackson locked up the AFC's No. 1 seed and the MVP Award with a spectacular performance in Week 17. The one-time MVP has become an unstoppable force as a dual-threat playmaker in a redesigned offense that showcases his talents as a runner and passer on the perimeter. Although his numbers do not accurately reflect his dominance and impact as the leader of the best team in football, Jackson's stellar play in back-to-back wins against title contenders cements his case as the best player in the game this season.

2. San Francisco 49ers

An impressive bounce-back win on the road helped the 49ers lock in the NFC's No. 1 seed. The home-field advantage for a squad that specializes in "bully ball" will make it hard for the competition to keep the 49ers from making another appearance in the Super Bowl. As Christian McCaffrey and Co. deal with the "rest versus rust" debate in Week 18, Kyle Shanahan's team needs just two wins in the postseason tournament to play for the elusive Lombardi Trophy in mid-February.

3. Detroit Lions

Dan Campbell's squad walked out of Dallas with a loss but showcased a championship pedigree with their performance. The offense is one of the most explosive units in football, with Jared Goff flourishing as a distributor from the pocket. The dynamic duo in the backfield (David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs) add power and pop as workhorse runners with big play potential. As Aaron Glenn's defense continues to round into form as a premier unit, the Lions are the dark horse contender opponents want to avoid in the postseason.

4. Dallas Cowboys

Despite his game management errors, Mike McCarthy has the Cowboys positioned to make a legitimate title run this season. The Dak Prescott-led offense can outscore opponents in shootouts or control the pace as part of a possession strategy that protects the defense from a heavy workload. With the team gaining confidence as it closes in on a division title, the Cowboys have the pieces to end the Super Bowl drought this season.

5. Cleveland Browns

Joe Flacco continues to spark a Browns' squad playing championship-caliber football at the end of the season. The veteran has unlocked a big-play passing game by relentlessly feeding David Njoku over the middle of the field. With Amari Cooper and others taking turns carrying the aerial attack, the Browns' multi-dimensional offense creates headaches for defensive coordinators around the league.

6. Buffalo Bills

The hottest team in the NFL can claim the No. 2 seed in the AFC with a win in the season finale. Josh Allen and Co. have rediscovered their identity as a blue-collar squad with sizzle. A resurgent ground attack has lightened the load on the quarterback to make every play a dynamic "one-man" show. As the defense continues to hunt and harass quarterbacks into miserable performances, the Bills are beginning to look like the Super Bowl contenders some envisioned in the preseason.

7. Miami Dolphins

It is hard to determine whether the Dolphins are contenders or pretenders based on the disparity of their performances against "winners" and "losers." The trend continued with a blowout loss to the Ravens that exposed the team's lack of physicality and grittiness on each side of the ball. Though Mike McDaniel can out-scheme most coaches to create game-changing opportunities for his star players, the Dolphins must learn how to "outhit" the elites in the league to become a heavyweight contender in a conference full of bullies.

8. Philadelphia Eagles

Can Nick Sirianni fix the Eagles' issues before the playoffs? That's the million-dollar question circulating the City of Brotherly Love amid the Eagles' late-season swoon. The offense looks nothing like the electric "ground-and-pound" show that dominated the 2022 season, and the defense's struggles have prevented the team from winning utilizing a complementary football plan. Without any momentum building on either side of the ball, the Eagles look like a "one-and-done" squad.

9. Kansas City Chiefs

Perhaps Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes have finally embraced the complementary football approach needed to succeed with this team. With the defense playing at an elite level behind Chris Jones' stellar play, the offense can adopt a ball-control style with possession and mistake avoidance prioritized over creativity. Although it is a radical departure from the glitzy and glamorous style of the past, the blue-collar approach could help the Chiefs walk away with back-to-back titles despite regular-season struggles.

10. Los Angeles Rams

Sean McVay deserves a standing ovation for transforming a collection of newbies, castoffs, and misfits into a playoff contender. The Rams overcame a midseason slump to earn a spot in the postseason tournament, relying on an old-school offense and a "hustle hard" defense to chalk up wins. Though Matthew Stafford should garner headlines for his work with a young group of playmakers, Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams look like budding stars in a system built to showcase their talents. Given the youngsters' growth as blue-chip players, the Rams are built to last as an NFC contender.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

