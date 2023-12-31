Did Lamar Jackson secure his second MVP? LeBron James, Ray Lewis, others think so
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson entered Week 17 as the betting favorite to win NFL MVP following his team's statement win over previous MVP front-runner Brock Purdy and his San Francisco 49ers on Christmas.
All Jackson did to follow up that performance was throw for 356 yards and five touchdowns with a perfect 158.3 passer rating against another star-studded playoff contender in Week 17, as the Ravens throttled the Miami Dolphins 56-19 to clinch the No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC.
Jackson also might have secured his second career NFL MVP award in the process. At least, that is what plenty of observers — including LeBron James and Ravens legend Ray Lewis — think about what Jackson showed on the field Sunday.
Several FOX Sports analysts also endorsed or doubled down on their endorsements of Jackson for MVP, including Skip Bayless and Keyshawn Johnson.
Bayless and Johnson also predicted a Ravens blowout on Friday, predictions that seem eerily accurate in hindsight.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
2023 NFL MVP race, odds: Is the MVP Lamar Jackson's to lose?
2023 Comeback Player of the Year odds: Joe Flacco making late charge
'Bear Bets': The Group Chat's favorite Week 17 bets; MVP, playoffs wagers
-
NFL odds Week 17: Bad beat for Lions moneyline bettors after penalty
Russell Wilson: Broncos threatened to bench me after Chiefs win if I didn't amend contract
NFL Week 17 odds, best bets: Look for Cowboys to win, Dolphins to cover
-
2024 Super Bowl odds: 49ers remain favorites despite loss to Ravens
NFL Week 17 Blazin' 5: Can Eagles cover massive spread vs. Cardinals?
Russell Wilson benched by Broncos: Everything to know, what's next?
-
2023 NFL MVP race, odds: Is the MVP Lamar Jackson's to lose?
2023 Comeback Player of the Year odds: Joe Flacco making late charge
'Bear Bets': The Group Chat's favorite Week 17 bets; MVP, playoffs wagers
-
NFL odds Week 17: Bad beat for Lions moneyline bettors after penalty
Russell Wilson: Broncos threatened to bench me after Chiefs win if I didn't amend contract
NFL Week 17 odds, best bets: Look for Cowboys to win, Dolphins to cover
-
2024 Super Bowl odds: 49ers remain favorites despite loss to Ravens
NFL Week 17 Blazin' 5: Can Eagles cover massive spread vs. Cardinals?
Russell Wilson benched by Broncos: Everything to know, what's next?