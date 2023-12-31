National Football League Did Lamar Jackson secure his second MVP? LeBron James, Ray Lewis, others think so Published Dec. 31, 2023 5:23 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson entered Week 17 as the betting favorite to win NFL MVP following his team's statement win over previous MVP front-runner Brock Purdy and his San Francisco 49ers on Christmas.

All Jackson did to follow up that performance was throw for 356 yards and five touchdowns with a perfect 158.3 passer rating against another star-studded playoff contender in Week 17, as the Ravens throttled the Miami Dolphins 56-19 to clinch the No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC.

Jackson also might have secured his second career NFL MVP award in the process. At least, that is what plenty of observers — including LeBron James and Ravens legend Ray Lewis — think about what Jackson showed on the field Sunday.

Several FOX Sports analysts also endorsed or doubled down on their endorsements of Jackson for MVP, including Skip Bayless and Keyshawn Johnson.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bayless and Johnson also predicted a Ravens blowout on Friday, predictions that seem eerily accurate in hindsight.

Dolphins dispute 'cuteness' label ahead of Week 17 showdown vs. Ravens

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share