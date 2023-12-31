National Football League
Did Lamar Jackson secure his second MVP? LeBron James, Ray Lewis, others think so
National Football League

Did Lamar Jackson secure his second MVP? LeBron James, Ray Lewis, others think so

Published Dec. 31, 2023 5:23 p.m. ET

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson entered Week 17 as the betting favorite to win NFL MVP following his team's statement win over previous MVP front-runner Brock Purdy and his San Francisco 49ers on Christmas. 

All Jackson did to follow up that performance was throw for 356 yards and five touchdowns with a perfect 158.3 passer rating against another star-studded playoff contender in Week 17, as the Ravens throttled the Miami Dolphins 56-19 to clinch the No. 1 playoff seed in the AFC.

Jackson also might have secured his second career NFL MVP award in the process. At least, that is what plenty of observers — including LeBron James and Ravens legend Ray Lewis — think about what Jackson showed on the field Sunday.

Several FOX Sports analysts also endorsed or doubled down on their endorsements of Jackson for MVP, including Skip Bayless and Keyshawn Johnson.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bayless and Johnson also predicted a Ravens blowout on Friday, predictions that seem eerily accurate in hindsight.

Dolphins dispute 'cuteness' label ahead of Week 17 showdown vs. Ravens

Dolphins dispute 'cuteness' label ahead of Week 17 showdown vs. Ravens

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023-24 NFL playoff picture, bracket, schedule, standings

2023-24 NFL playoff picture, bracket, schedule, standings

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Schedule Image Bowl ScheduleNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP RacePodcasts Image Podcasts
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes