NFL Top-10 Rankings: A New No. 1; Packers Climb; Patriots, Bills Hold Steady

It may have been National Tight Ends Day on Sunday, but it was the running backs who dominated Week 8. Jonathan Taylor had another massive game, rushing for 153 yards and three touchdowns — and pushing the Colts to No. 1 in my rankings. Saquon Barkley had his best game of the season, rushing for 150 yards against the Giants and showing why the running game is key to another Eagles Super Bowl title. And James Cook helped the Bills snap a two-game losing streak with 216 rushing yards against the Panthers, the most by any NFL player since 2018.

Heading into the Commanders-Chiefs matchup on Monday night, let's see where everyone stands after some thrilling Week 8 action.

Shane Steichen’s squad has the requisite pieces for a championship run. From their MVP-caliber quarterback to their franchise running back and opportunistic defense, the Colts have the personnel and scheme diversity to win shootouts or grind-it-out games against any opponent.

It is not always pretty, but the Packers consistently get it done against elite competition. Micah Parsons leads an energetic defense that flashes "shut ‘em down" with a collection of blue-chip athletes flourishing in a "see ball, get ball" scheme. With Jordan Love settling in with his athletic crew of pass-catchers, the Packers are rounding into form as title contenders.

Dan Campbell has the Lions trending in the right direction despite several coaching changes that threatened to alter Detroit's flashy and physical playing style. After working through the growing pains, the Lions’ new coordinators (OC John Morton, DC Kelvin Sheppard) have their respective units playing at a championship level.

The defending champs know how to turn up when it matters most. The offense has dusted off the run-first blueprint that sparked the championship run, while mixing in enough throws to punish opponents for loading the box. The efficient cat-and-mouse game could lead to another title run in Philadelphia.

Mike Vrabel has quickly whipped a collection of junkyard dogs into shape as dark-horse contenders. Led by Drake Maye’s emergence as an MVP front-runner, the Patriots can rely on a highly efficient offense to control the tempo and game flow. With the veteran-laden defense possessing enough experience and expertise to close games out in the fourth quarter, the Patriots are back in business as playoff contenders.

Baker Mayfield and the offense typically garner the headlines, but the Buccaneers’ success routinely hinges on the play of an ultra-aggressive defense that specializes in producing splash plays (turnovers, sacks and tackles for loss) in pivotal moments. Todd Bowles’ blitz-heavy game plan forces opponents to play on Tampa's terms, leading to the kind of chaos that has helped the team claim four straight division titles.

Sean McDermott worked his post-bye week magic to get the Bills back into the win column. The James Cook-led running game complements Josh Allen’s wizardry as an improvisational playmaker. Though the defense needs to improve to handle the AFC’s heavyweights in the playoffs, the Bills can rely on a diverse offense to spark another deep postseason run.

Sam Darnold has settled in quickly as the Seahawks’ QB1, displaying the efficient game that made him a hot commodity on the free-agent market. The veteran’s connection with Jaxon Smith-Njigba fuels a dynamic offense that’s the perfect complement to the rugged defense Mike Macdonald has constructed in the Pacific Northwest.

Sean McVay has pushed all the right buttons to keep the Rams in the title chase. The offensive wizard will adapt and adjust his call sheet to overcome any injuries or deficiencies, while playing to the strengths of the unit. As the defense continues to find its identity under defensive coordinator Chris Shula, the Rams are building a championship contender with the flexibility and versatility to go toe-to-toe with any team at home or on the road.

Bo Nix & Co. flashed the explosive potential that has Sean Payton envisioning a deep playoff run. Given the head coach’s experience as a Super Bowl champion with an efficient offense complementing a stout defense, the Broncos are the team no one wants to face down the stretch.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks .