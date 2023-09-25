National Football League NFL top-10 rankings: 49ers hold top spot; Dolphins, Chiefs rise; Cowboys tumble Updated Sep. 25, 2023 12:13 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Dominant performances by the Dolphins, 49ers, Chiefs, Eagles and Bills have highlighted Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season, with Miami nearly scoring the most points ever in a game. San Francisco stays on top after a 30-12 drubbing of the Giants last Thursday, but the Dolphins and Chiefs are closing in. The Cowboys, meanwhile, suffered an embarrassing loss at the hands of the Cardinals and dropped from the top of the pack to the middle. New teams to enter the list this week include the Browns, Packers and Steelers.

With the Eagles-Bucs and Rams-Bengals games still on the Week 3 docket, here is my NFL top 10.

1. San Francisco 49ers

Record: 3-0; Last Week: 1

The Brock Purdy-led squad continues to impress. The second-year pro terrorizes opponents as a quick-rhythm distributor, putting the ball into the hands of a dynamic set of playmakers with a knack for finding pay dirt. With a defense that is rounding into form as one of the best units in football, there is not a better overall team in the league than the 49ers.

2. Miami Dolphins

Record: 3-0; Last Week: 3

It is hard to hang 70 points on an opponent at any level, but doing it in the NFL requires near-flawless execution from the offense, defense and special teams. While the Dolphins have received solid contributions from the defense and kicking units, the spectacular offense has Mike McDaniel's team looking like a Super Bowl contender. Whether running or passing, the Dolphins can get it done with a group of world-class sprinters who can score from anywhere on the field. Given their explosiveness and big play potential, the Dolphins can turn any game into a shootout that showcases their superior talent.

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins drop 70 on the Broncos

3. Kansas City Chiefs

Record: 2-1; Last Week: 5

The Chiefs are finding their stride with Patrick Mahomes developing better chemistry with Travis Kelce and his unheralded wideouts. The synergy between the passer and pass catchers helped the Kansas City rediscover its explosive potential against the Chicago Bears. As the defense continues to stymie opponents with Chris Jones as the centerpiece, the defending Super Bowl champs look like a title contender again.

Taylor Swift watches Chiefs roll over Bears in K.C.

4. Philadelphia Eagles

Record: 2-0; Last Week: 4

The Eagles have not found their rhythm on either side of the ball, but they enter Week 3 with an unbeaten record and a roster loaded with blue-chip players. The offense will eventually hit its stride under the direction of a new playcaller (Brian Johnson) guiding a dynamic quarterback (Jalen Hurts) surrounded by an explosive collection of playmakers on the perimeter. As the defense rounds into form under new defensive coordinator Sean Desai, the Eagles will make a surge that puts them in play for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

5. Buffalo Bills

Record: 2-1; Last Week: 8

After falling flat in Week 1, the Bills have looked like the best team in football over the past two weeks. Josh Allen & Co. have found their rhythm with James Cook playing a more prominent role as the lead back. Defensively, Sean McDermott has settled in as a playcaller, and the unit has responded with more turnovers, sacks and splash plays in recent weeks. As an experienced team with playoff pedigree, the Bills are built to make a deep postseason run.

6. Cleveland Browns

Record: 2-1; Last Week: NR

The loss of running back Nick Chubb to a season-ending knee injury has been offset by the emergence of a stingy defense that crushes opponents behind Myles Garrett's dominance at the point of attack. The All-Pro defensive end is thriving in Jim Schwartz's scheme, and his disruptive plays have enabled the Browns to win utilizing a conservative offensive approach. If the defense continues to set up the offense with short fields and prime scoring opportunities, it will be hard for opponents to keep the Browns from chalking up W's on game days.

7. Dallas Cowboys

Record: 2-1; Last Week: 2

Despite laying an egg in Week 3, the Cowboys remain a legitimate contender due to a high-powered offense and an opportunistic defense. Although both units struggled against the Arizona Cardinals in an upset loss, the synergy between Dak Prescott's unit and Micah Parson's crew should help the Cowboys tally double-digit wins by the end of the season.

Dave Helman reacts to Cowboys' shocking loss to Cardinals

8. Detroit Lions

Record: 2-1; Last Week: 9

Dan Campbell has his team believing in a gritty approach that sometimes produces ugly games. Despite their lack of sexiness, the Lions are 2-1, displaying the versatility needed to win consistently in a week-to-week league. With the defense stealing the spotlight in Week 3, the Lions are evolving into a legitimate contender in the NFC.

9. Green Bay Packers

Record: 2-1; Last Week: NR

The Jordan Love era is off to a solid start, with the Packers' new QB1 displaying the confidence, composure and poise of a 10-year veteran. The fourth-year pro engineered a dramatic fourth-quarter comeback against the New Orleans Saints in Week 3, which showcased his arm talent, athleticism and clutch playmaking skills. As the team and coaching staff gain confidence in their franchise quarterback, the sky is the limit for an underrated squad with emerging blue-chip players dotting the roster.

Packers score 18 points in fourth quarter to beat Saints 18-17

10. Pittsburgh Steelers

Record: 2-1; Last Week: NR:

If you are into ugly football, Pittsburgh should be must-see TV for you. The old-school Steelers do not earn style points for their wins, but their punishing style leaves scars on their dispatched opponents. Although the offense remains a work in progress with Kenny Pickett at the helm, the defense holds it down with T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith and Minkah Fitzpatrick taking turns making plays. As Mike Tomlin continues to tweak and tinker with the lineup and scheme, the Steelers will find a way to compete.

