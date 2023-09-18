National Football League NFL top-10 Power Rankings: 49ers, Cowboys stay on top; Dolphins, Ravens move up Updated Sep. 18, 2023 10:43 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season has already featured a pair of wild NFC East comebacks and two overtime thrillers. But solid wins by the 49ers and Cowboys keep them atop my top 10, with Dallas showing it has a dangerous offense to match its defense. Meanwhile, the Dolphins and Ravens move up and the Falcons and Commanders, who rallied to beat the Broncos in Denver, break into new territory after missing the postseason. And don't forget about the Bills, who showed their might in a blowout of the Raiders.

With the Saints-Panthers and Browns-Steelers games still on the Week 2 docket, here is my NFL top 10.

1. San Francisco 49ers

Record: 2-0; Last Week: 1

The Brock Purdy-led squad can whip opponents with power or finesse. The second-year pro complements a punishing running game with pinpoint passing and fearless leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Dallas Cowboys

Record: 2-0; Last Week: 2

With back-to-back dominant performances showcasing the Cowboys' explosive potential on offense and their disruptive prowess on defense, Mike McCarthy has his team looking like a legitimate title contender.

3. Miami Dolphins

Record: 2-0; Last Week: 7

Tua Tagovailoa has the Dolphins offense clicking on all cylinders. With a world-class track team on their perimeter, the Dolphins overwhelm opponents with their speed and explosiveness.

[McKenna: Tua Tagovailoa dissected Patriots defense and Bill Belichick’s elaborate game plan]

4. Philadelphia Eagles

Record: 2-0; Last Week: 3

It has not been pretty, but the Eagles have raced out to a solid start that has showcased their ability to win without playing their A-game.

David Helman looks at if the Cowboys are the NFL's best team for far.

5. Kansas City Chiefs

Record: 1-1; Last Week: 5

If the "Big 3" (Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Chris Jones) are suited up and playing, the champs are hard to beat. Their experience and expertise result in timely playmaking in big games.

6. Baltimore Ravens

Record: 2-0; Last Week: 10

The new-look offense is a work in progress, but Lamar Jackson remains one of the most dangerous players in the NFL. The former MVP continues to make enough splash plays to guide the Ravens to the winner's circle.

7. Atlanta Falcons

Record: 2-0; Last Week: NR

Arthur Smith has transformed Atlanta's run-heavy offense into an unstoppable force. Rookie Bijan Robinson is as good as advertised as an electric playmaker with elite runner-receiver skills.

Falcons, Commanders among David Helman's most surprising teams

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily .]

8. Buffalo Bills

Record: 1-1; Last Week: NR

Credit Sean McDermott and Josh Allen for a bounce-back game that silenced the naysayers questioning the Bills' title hopes.

9. Detroit Lions

Record: 1-1; Last Week: 6

Despite an overtime loss to the Seahawks in Week 2, the Lions are rounding into form as a legitimate contender in the NFC.

10. Washington Commanders

Record: 2-0; Last Week: NR

Ron Rivera's squad has shown impressive toughness and resilience in overcoming a little adversity to chalk up back-to-back wins.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League San Francisco 49ers Dallas Cowboys

share